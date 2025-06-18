Core Application Product Enablement Engineer

Job summary

As a Core Application Products Enablement Engineer, you'll play a key role in developing, maintaining, and operating the software, infrastructure, and services that power our core technology platforms. Working closely with other engineers, you'll help ensure these digital systems are secure, scalable, and highly available. Your responsibilities will include automating workflows, optimizing system performance, and providing cross-team technical support.

You'll be part of a high-energy, top-performing engineering team, collaborating with technology leaders to shape the future of cutting-edge compute and data platforms. Your work will contribute to meaningful, impactful solutions across our organization.

What You’ll Do

Contribute to engineering initiatives that enhance platform reliability, scalability, and performance.

Assist in integrating platform capabilities with enterprise IT systems and services.

Support the adoption and implementation of DevOps practices, CI/CD pipelines, and Infrastructure-as-Code tools.

Monitor system health and assist with disaster recovery and resilience planning.

Collaborate with engineering and product teams to ensure platforms meet evolving business needs.

Participate in technical discussions focused on improving reliability, automation, and security.

Maintain documentation, conduct testing, and drive continuous improvement of internal services.

Required Skills & Experience

Technical Qualifications:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field—or equivalent hands-on experience.

Proficiency in TypeScript, C#, and Python, with the ability to work across platforms.

2–4 years of experience in platform engineering, site reliability, or cloud operations.

Familiarity with Agile methodologies and IT service management concepts.

Exposure to CI/CD tools and Infrastructure-as-Code (e.g., Terraform, AWS CDK, Azure Bicep).

Understanding of distributed systems, networking fundamentals, and core cloud infrastructure.

Core Competencies:

Experience designing and supporting highly available and resilient systems.

Solid grasp of reliability engineering, incident response, and recovery planning.

Familiarity with infrastructure automation and monitoring tools.

Working knowledge of cloud services including networking, compute, storage, and identity management.

Strong collaboration and communication skills, with the ability to work effectively across teams.

Preferred Skills:

Experience in regulated or compliance-focused environments.

Understanding of product-centric engineering—balancing technical excellence with business value.

Ability to quickly learn new tools, adapt to changing technologies, and take initiative.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Communication, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}



