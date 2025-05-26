Job summary

PC&C Operations & Advisory (O&A) is an internal global HR shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised HR services for BP from a number of geographical delivery centres as appropriate for BP’s footprint. S+S are the first point of contact for P&C related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.

The purpose of the Core People Services specialist role is to provide guidance and information to employees, managers and HR on employee process and data changes, across the breadth of the Workday processes. The analyst administers offer & onboarding, employee data changes and handles any associated cases such as work schedule, location, personal data, etc.

Understand the relevant procedures and processes for the relevant Businesses, as well as the internal processes.

Provide support to employee and organisation as and when required and respond to inbound queries.

Ensure employee and organisation data integrity is maintained during workforce administration processing, following data management processes and procedures

Perform transactions and handle associated tasks for offer & onboarding, employee personal and job-related data service requests.

Deliver record/document image management services according to agreed performance target and statutory legal, fiscal, or regulatory obligations.

Work closely with other Specialists within Operations & Advisory in resolving operational issues, understanding processes while ensuring that overall operational objectives are met, ideas shared, and lessons learnt

Investigate, liaise, and resolve issues involving multiple systems and stakeholders in support of the resolution business critical issues.

Work collaboratively with other regions to identify, raise, and apply continuous improvements to services, ensuring the Standard Operating Procedures are updated and maintained on the relevant site

Support acceptance testing for Services and Solutions technology changes

Willingness to support ad hoc business and Services & Solutions project work as required

Bachelor’s degree is preferred or relevant experience

Minimum of 1-2 years of relevant previous experience

Demonstrated ability to administer HR systems and processes efficiently and effectively

Able to triage and provide basic and advice and support to remote access population and knows when to seek support from senior colleagues

Strong customer service skills

Digital fluency – strong systems and computer skills and experience across full spectrum of Office programmes and analytical support tools

Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively generate and analyse a range of data to provide accurate and timely information to inform business decisions

Risk Management – acts with high level of integrity and respect for data privacy. Takes steps to mitigate against risks in this space and knows when to escalate any concerns.

Solutions focus – seeks to identify solutions and make improvements to processes which will add value to the business and enhance ways of working

Relationship management – Ability to build and maintain relationships with customers. Is building and applying skills in active listening and can communicate effectively (written and verbal)

Business acumen & customer focus– keeps up to date with internal and external context, seeks to understand the relationship between their activity and the local business drivers. Aware that HR is an enabler of the business and seeks to ensure HR solutions lead to enhanced business

Is continually enhancing self-awareness and actively seeks input from others on impact and effectiveness

Excellent personal organisational skills – good balance of being proactive and reactive; ability to manage multiple priorities and complete tasks on time

Applies judgment and common sense- able to use insight and good judgement to inform actions taken and ensure solutions are pragmatic

Demonstrates the BP V&Bs in every interaction

Works well independently and as a member of the team, proactively providing support to colleague

Foundational knowledge of CRM systems

Proficient in using MS Office

Foundational knowledge of Reporting & Analytics

Foundational knowledge of HR system such as Workday

A continuous improvement approach; seeking simple, ‘best fit’ solutions to challenges

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others! We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable adjustment to participate in the interview process.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



