Core Platform Lead Enterprise Architect

As a Core Platform Lead Solutions Architect, you will play a key role in defining the technical direction of our enterprise platforms. You'll work across teams to design resilient, scalable, and efficient solutions that align with business goals. Your contributions will directly influence our platform architecture, cloud strategy, systems integration, and automation efforts at scale.

Who You’ll Work With

You’ll lead a dynamic, high-performing team of engineers and product managers. In this role, you'll collaborate with both technology and business leaders to shape the vision and execution of impactful, enterprise-wide data initiatives.

Key Responsibilities

Lead the technical design of enterprise applications, addressing both current and future business needs.

Identify and resolve complex technical design challenges.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to turn ideas into scalable, production-ready solutions.

Guide multiple squads through architecture decisions, delivery planning, and implementation.

Drive consistency in best practices, coding standards, and system performance objectives.

Mentor engineers through feedback, knowledge sharing, and design/code reviews.

Evaluate emerging technologies and develop proof-of-concepts to inform adoption.

Create clear and comprehensive documentation of design patterns, decisions, and trade-offs.

Assist teams in solving difficult technical issues, optimizing system performance, and planning for scale.

What do we want to see from you!

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Technology, Engineering, or a related field.

AWS Certified Solutions Architect (Associate level).

Azure Solutions Architect Expert certification.

TOGAF certification.

Technical Expertise

Deep experience in software and systems engineering.

Proven ability to work alongside sales and marketing teams in cloud computing or similar technical domains.

Skilled in producing technical documentation and delivering presentations at conferences or similar forums.

Solid understanding of current trends in infrastructure automation, CI/CD, security, networking, and cloud-based delivery models.

Expertise in cloud-native architecture, including IaaS, PaaS, microservices, and serverless environments.

Proven experience designing technology solutions and building scalable business applications.

Proven experience in architecting complex, high-scale systems.

Experience working in cloud environments.

Preferred Skills

Demonstrated ability to influence enterprise architecture decisions and technical strategy at scale.

Experience leading architecture reviews and establishing technical standards across multiple teams or platforms.

Strategic thinker with the ability to align technical decisions with business objectives.

Excellent communicator able to translate complex technical concepts for non-technical audiences.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



