Core Platforms Governance Risk & Compliance Specialist

The Compute and Data Platforms team fosters a culture of transparency, accountability, and trust by ensuring strong governance, effective risk management, and regulatory compliance. This is essential to balance security with usability, optimize technology investments, and proactively address cyber threats. In this position, you will report to the Senior Principal of Core Platforms, driving global compliance efforts.

Key Responsibilities

You will be responsible for leading the IT Compliance initiatives based in Kuala Lumpur, focusing on the delivery of IT risk and compliance programs for our core platforms. Your role will involve advising on compliance and audit requirements, supporting the scoping and delivery of complex audit programs, managing external audit requests, completing compliance attestations, and providing evidence to support both external and internal audits.

What You'll Deliver

Lead the IT risk and compliance program for our multi-cloud core platforms.

Spearhead continuous improvement initiatives to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of the compliance program.

Collaborate with IT security, cloud engineering, and platform teams to integrate COBIT control objectives, IT SOx, and NIST security controls into core platforms and automation projects.

Build and maintain strong relationships with global stakeholders and external audit teams.

Lead, mentor, and develop a high-performing, resilient team while fostering a culture of continuous improvement and career growth.

What You Need to Succeed (Experience and Qualifications)

Education:

A tertiary level education or equivalent relevant experience.

Experience:

Extensive experience in a governance, risk, and compliance role within a large-scale organization.

Deep knowledge of IT SOx, as well as a comprehensive understanding of the legal and regulatory landscape.

Proven experience in leading complex audits within large multinational organizations.

A demonstrated history of effective leadership, building strong partnerships with customers, digital teams, and external partners.

Leadership and Emotional Intelligence:

Foster a positive team morale and empower team members to perform at their best.

Create a supportive environment where team members feel heard and encouraged to speak openly.

Exhibit strong leadership skills, upholding bp’s code of conduct and values.

Promote a culture of change, adaptability, and transparent communication.

Self-aware and capable of managing your impact on others.

Demonstrate cultural fluency and sensitivity when operating across diverse cultural boundaries.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



