Core Strategist

About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

About the role

The Trading Data Analytics team within the Trading Analytics & Insights (TA&I) organisation in bp Trading & Shipping comprises Quantitative Analytics, Data Strategists and Core Strategists. Linked by the common themes of data, numerical algorithms and technology, the team seeks to make valuable contributions to the business by providing new models, tradable insights and agile technology solutions that empower the analyst community and advantage the commercial teams.

The Core Strategists, working in cross-discipline Squads, are helping spearhead our analytics transformation, re-imaging legacy business critical Excel models on our strategic data science platform Dataiku. We are Python experts and combine deep programming know-how with practical experience of analytics - data science methods, statistics, numerical algorithms or commercial skills. Working in a close partnership with the analysts and strategists across regions and commodity lines, you will design and build solutions to exciting business problems in a highly multifaceted commercial environment.

In your role, you will also partner with the central IT organisation for strategic deliveries, including modern data repositories, new analytical toolkits, visualisation technologies and cloud compute.

Duties and Responsibilities

You will build direct relationships with key analysts and commercial collaborators, understand their business requirements and immediate goals, and build effective technical solutions based on their guidance.

Networked within both the global Core Strategist team and the central IT organization you will play a key role in advancing the strategic technology agenda across regions.

Be held by the business as a technical authority and source of expert guidance to the analyst community.

Provide day-to-day problem solving support and proactively disseminating best practice.

Build efficient, resilient and innovative solutions using modern data analytics technologies (including Dataiku, Power BI and Plotly Dash), that enable analysts, inform decision making and drive revenue generation.

Partner with analysts to develop custom interactive dashboard visualization solutions using web technologies and third-party frameworks.

Design and build scalable, reusable components and frameworks in-line with mandated architectures.

Rigorously adhere to software development standard methodology for enterprise-grade applications.

Contribute to the shared proprietary model libraries for use by analysts globally.

Work with the architecture and infrastructure teams in central IT to ensure that designs are aligned with the company technology strategy. Play an interfacing role between IT and the analyst community.

Act as a Product Owner for strategic projects undertaken by the centralized IT teams in service of Trading Analytics & Insight.

Essential Experience

Relevant university degree in a STEM subject or other quantitative field (computer science, technology, engineering, mathematics, or physics, electrical engineering, mathematical finance)

Fluent English knowledge and ability to communicate effectively, both verbally and in writing.

Industry experience of Python programming for numerical data analysis, including knowledge of pandas, numpy, Jupyter. Practical knowledge of time series data manipulation.

Expert in writing production ready, highly reliable, tuned (pythonic) numerical code.

Good understanding of web services, ability to integrate with REST APIs.

Knowledge of SQL and RDBMs. Experience in cloud technology concepts and stack, specifically AWS services.

Reporting, with a strong emphasis on data visualization. Knowledge of visualisation frameworks, including at least one of Plotly, Plotly Dash and PowerBI.

Strong adept of software development industry best practice, including unit, integration and regression testing. Build and deploy patterns. Source code control systems (Git).

Strong analytical, reasoning and mathematical skills.

Desirable Experience & Skills:

Knowledge of regional energy sectors (e.g. oil, natural gas, low-carbon, LNG, or power)

Understanding of supply and demand drivers together with how physical and related financial instruments are traded.

Understanding of web technologies including HTML, CSS, XML

Understanding of econometrics and time series forecasting

Experience of working with data science platforms - especially DataIKU or databricks

Experience of UX design

Industry experience of large-scale data analysis and predictive modelling, preferably in an investment bank, hedge fund or energy major.

Object oriented programming in a second language, for example Java, C++ or C#

Javascript or Typescript programming, experience with React.js, Node.js/npm.

Quantitative and data science skills, for example knowledge of statistics, probability theory, optimization or machine learning

The scientific python stack including SciPy, scikit-learn, Statsmodels

Good collaborator management skills

Why join bp

At BP, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

How much do we pay (Base)? ($142,000 - $264,000) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position is eligible for US Benefits – Core. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full time employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting Core U.S. Benefits.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employee. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Computational Thinking, Continued Learning, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data Management, Data Sourcing, Data visualization and interpretation, Dialogue enablement, Exposure Management, Machine Learning, Macroeconomics, Market analysis methods, Market Risk Management, Statistics, Trade execution and management, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge



