Core Tooling Product Support Engineer

As a Core Tooling Products Support Engineer, you’ll take ownership of the daily operations, incident response, and performance monitoring for our digital tooling services. This hands-on role requires strong problem-solving skills and a proactive mindset to enhance system reliability and boost developer productivity. You’ll collaborate with engineering teams to quickly resolve issues, recommend improvements, and drive operational excellence.

What You’ll Deliver

Monitor and maintain the health, uptime, and performance of internal tooling platforms to ensure seamless service delivery.

Troubleshoot operational issues, conduct root cause analysis, and implement fixes or workarounds.

Work closely with software engineers and platform teams to resolve escalations and manage dependencies.

Contribute to continuous tooling improvements, including documentation and automation of support processes.

Track and report on service-level indicators to uphold uptime, performance, and compliance standards.

Participate in incident reviews, helping to capture lessons learned and enhance post-incident documentation.

Required Skills & Experience

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science, Engineering, or related discipline—or equivalent practical experience.

Proven experience in software support, internal tooling, or platform operations roles.

Proficiency in Python ; familiarity with TypeScript and C# is a plus. Comfortable troubleshooting across different platforms and technologies.

; familiarity with and is a plus. Comfortable troubleshooting across different platforms and technologies. Experience with cloud platforms such as AWS or Azure , including services supporting engineering tools.

or , including services supporting engineering tools. Working knowledge of relational and NoSQL databases, with experience in querying and operational tuning.

Core Competencies

Strong troubleshooting skills across code, configuration, integration, and environmental layers.

Basic experience with monitoring tools, logging systems, and incident management best practices.

Ability and willingness to document recurring issues, solutions, and system behaviors.

Excellent communication and collaboration skills, working effectively with engineers and technical users.

Preferred Qualifications

Experience with CI/CD platforms, developer tooling, or engineering enablement products.

Background supporting systems in regulated or compliance-driven environments.

Curiosity and drive to learn, improve, and innovate tools, processes, and systems impacting engineering productivity.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

