As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

Corporate Reporting and ESG Coordinator

The corporate reporting coordinator will be a core part of the corporate reporting and ESG disclosure team within communications, working to monitor, assess, implement and ultimately deliver quality corporate reporting. The team is responsible for bp’s corporate reports (including interactions with the auditor), preparing for new ESG reporting requirements, managing interactions with ESG risk ratings providers and supporting the bp AGM.

This role is a key part of the team responsible for developing bp’s corporate reports. In this capacity, the role holder will support the team by co-ordinating various aspects of the company’s reporting processes, from data collection and analysis to the preparation and dissemination of reports (including the annual report, sustainability report, and other annual publications). They will have strong project management skills and analytical skills. They will be involved in many of foundational ‘back-office’ elements of the team’s work which require attention to detail.

Programme scheduling: Help develop and then maintain the team schedule through the year to help keep work on track, including running timeline calls to monitor progress. Scheduling team meetings and external meetings – ensuring agendas are developed and actions taken

Administration and systems – support the VP, corporate reporting & ESG disclosure’s diary management and manage the team’s administrative tasks and systems – including team whereabouts and leave, managing Microsoft Teams channels and helping to maintain the team planner board for use in team meetings. Maintaining the team’s stakeholder lists. Provide training and support on reporting tools and processes, ensuring a high level of competency within the team.

Process improvement – identify and implement improvements to the reporting process, including automation and streamlining of data collection and reporting procedures.

Support production of corporate reports – review, edit and ensure quality control of written copy, applying the corporate writing style. Manage content reviews and ensure partner comments are accurately addressed. Support the gathering of evidence and substantiation process.

Conduct benchmarking and track peer activity, horizon scanning and general research of new legislation or reporting requirements that may impact the team’s work. Maintaining a tracker of key announcements and stories throughout the year to help develop narrative content and case studies for use in our reports.

Collaboration with the digital (bp.com) team to create and manage reporting content online. Creating project plans, developing sitemaps, tailoring report content for an online audience, and ensuring key audiences can find the content they need quickly.

Manage photography across our reports, working closely with different teams across bp to ensure accuracy, quality, relevance and diversity of photography used.

Verification – manage verification process across our corporate reports. Working with collaborators to gather, organise and supply evidence and supporting the ARC C&A team with their verification table and queries.

Support the development of the bp ESG datasheet / ESG dataset for reports – working with internal subject matter experts (SMEs) and digital colleagues on the end-end ESG data process – obtain data, update it and publish alongside bp’s corporate reports.

Fluency in English

Minimum of 2-3 years of experience in corporate reporting or similar roles, ideally in large, listed companies (or similar size to bp).

A keen interest in the energy sector and an appreciation of the issues facing our business and sector would be useful.

An interest in corporate reporting standard methodology, trends and developments

Skilled project manager, able to manage multiple projects and deadlines, and collaborate with a varied range of partners to keep projects on track.

Demonstrable writing experience and be skilled in proofreading and editing.

Skilled in partner engagement. With experience collaborating with and managing third party / agency relationships.

Excellent organizational skills – the ability to keep track of multiple activities, prioritize and efficiently switch between tasks.

Strong verbal and written communication skills. The ability to present your ideas clearly and instruct others.

Strong data management skills and ability to manage processes (including development of required documentation).

Flexibility and the ability to adapt to changing priorities and deadlines.

High level of attention to detail – and the ability to main high-quality standards across the work that you produce.

Systems knowledge – including knowledge of Microsoft Apps (particularly Teams). Knowledge of corporate reporting platform would be advantageous (but not essential).

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

