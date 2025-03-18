Cost Engineer

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:

''Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team, and we’re searching for passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world. ''

Job Overview:

The ideal candidate will be responsible for cost engineering support to deliver the work programme ensuring the integrity with forward-looking information identifying expected delivery performance with comparisons against approved plans.

Role & Responsibilities:

Serve as the primary contact for cost engineering in the supported region

Compile and review monthly cost forecasts, variances, and uncertainties for leadership

Support Forecast at Completion (FAC) and Cash Forecasting processes, including variance analysis

Develop accurate estimates based on trend analysis, schedule performance, and execution criteria

Assist in creating financial memorandums with estimating and scheduling norms

Manage detailed cost reports and forecasts at the project WBS level

Use global systems like BTP and SAP for reporting and analysis.

Ensure accurate purchase order management, vendor invoice allocation, and timely reporting

Capture regional and program change impacts in cost updates.

Coordinate quarterly financial updates and internal control reviews

Manage budget releases, purchase orders, accruals, and related financial data

Oversee CAPEX management and site scenario planning

Work closely with project controls to align financial positions

Promote collaboration and information sharing across teams

Maintain up-to-date cost benchmarks and support schedule updates

Communicate effectively with project delivery and procurement teams

Support continuous improvement through project evaluations and problem-solving!

Shift Timing: 2:00pm - 11:00pm IST

Experience & Qualification:

Proven experience of minimum 7 years

Degree in Engineering, Project Management, or related field, or equivalent experience.

Previous experience in project controls on major projects, particularly in cost management roles.

Strong experience across various project phases with a proven track record of delivery

Expertise in cost engineering: forecasting, trend analysis, variance analysis, and CAPEX/ OPEX management

In-depth knowledge of VoWD, phasing, and cash/accrued CAPEX.

Understanding of the relationship between cost and schedule.

Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, Visio).

Self-motivated, proactive, and able to work independently

Skilled in influencing and collaborating with leadership and multi-functional teams.

Focused on efficiency, simplification, and delivering fit-for-purpose results

Strong team-building and partnership-building skills

Excellent interpersonal communication and presentation abilities.

Comfortable working in a fast-paced environment and adapting to unclear processes!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control (Inactive), Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.