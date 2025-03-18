Cost Engineer - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:

About us

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

About the role

This position will work within the cost engineer community supporting various projects and supporting deliverables

The role will be supporting development of tools, templates, processes to support the wider cost engineering community as well as providing a broad range of cost engineering support across the projects portfolio.

Key Accountabilities

Strategy:

Support the global cost team in pursuit of standardization and digitization

Support development of tools, templates and processed to support the Cost Engineering community

Cost Engineering:

Provide regular and reliable assessments of the Value Of Work Done (VOWD) ensuring that accruals stand up to audit.

Provide assurance to Project Controls Managers that project final forecast cost and VOWD are accurate

Provide overall commentary and insight into cost performance

Coordinate and consolidate the overall QPF (Quarterly deep dive forecast) input for the projects portfolio

Provide flow to work cost engineering support as appropriate

monitor the current level of commitments and uncommitted budget funds,

confirm effective budget management and control;

assess value of work done (VOWD) and tracking actual expenditures;

implement and manage the Trend process and support the MoC process;

provide Project Management with accurate, timely and robust estimates and reports of Forecast Final Costs (FFC);

Stakeholder Engagement:

Work with procurement & finance teams to support overall project controls deliverables

Essential education:

Bachelor’s / Masters Degree in Engineering, Project Controls, Project Management, or other relevant discipline.

Essential experience and job requirements:

7+ years industry experience

Demonstrable track record of delivery with previous experience covering the accountabilities relevant to the job

description.

Working understanding of project controls disciplines

The ability to articulate, in easily understandable language, the narrative behind the data

Ability to produce high quality written reports and summary presentations – able to communicate clarity from

complexity

Self-motivation and a high level of individual initiative and self-reliance are required.

Ability to interface, influence, and work effectively with members of senior leadership.

Bias for simplification and efficiency with focus on fit-for-purpose deliverables that meet the needs of the business.

Strong ability to build partnerships, actively engage and respect contributions of others.

Excellent inter-personal skills and behaviors

Desirable criteria

Advanced skills in Microsoft products

Cost engineering experience working for Energy Operator or major contractor organization

Experience of working with project controls software packages

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Budgeting, Budgeting, Capital Expenditures, Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control (Inactive), Cost Forecasting, Cost Management, Cost Reports, Costs Engineering, Decision Making, Design development and delivery, Digitizing, Energy Industry, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Microsoft Office, Microsoft Power Business Intelligence (BI), Oil and Gas Industry, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project Controls {+ 15 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.