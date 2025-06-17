Counsel - Climate Litigation

Job summary

The UK/Most of World (MoW) Disputes, Regulatory Compliance and Climate Change team is seeking an experienced litigation attorney with a proven track record of effectively managing complex US litigation and disputes matters to work on the Company’s Climate Change litigation. The successful applicant's responsibilities will include counseling and interacting with senior bp management, strategically managing climate change litigation, discovery and dispute proceedings, leading employee interviews and witness preparation, developing and refining defense themes and advising external counsel teams in the delivery of effective risk management outcomes. More specifically, the role will be directly engaged in assisting with the management and defense of significant claims comprising bp’s Climate Change docket in the US at the federal, state and local levels and coordinating the Company’s US defense with that of similar matters in the UK and Most of World!

We "play to win" which means helping bp secure our business goals and protecting the Company's resources against unsubstantiated and exaggerated claims. We seek candidates who are motivated by the opportunity to provide effective advocacy in support of the Company's efforts to meet its obligations while delivering the energy the world needs in service of sustainably growing value for shareholders. The successful candidate will thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment and respond with creativity, flexibility and resilience in a high-profile litigation landscape.

Provide accurate and timely legal advice and counsel to senior management regarding the US Climate Change litigation docket, including strategic advice on mitigating legal risk and dispute resolution.

Engage in "hands-on" leadership and direction of external legal counsel and expert teams in the development and implementation of calibrated and effective litigation and dispute management strategies through the entire litigation/dispute life cycle of the US Climate Change litigation docket.

Prepare and deliver focused and timely matter risk management reports regarding the US Climate Change litigation docket to keep senior client and Legal management teams appropriately informed of key risks and to ensure management consultation and support on all key strategic decision points.

Collaborate with other internal corporate teams (e.g. Finance, Corporate Secretary, Treasury, Tax, Community and External Affairs, etc.) to assure coordinated and accurate reporting and external communications regarding the US Climate Change litigation docket.

Proactively manage legal costs through careful internal and external resource deployment, budgeting, active project management, and other techniques for assuring cost discipline.

Juris doctorate from a US accredited law school, with a valid license to practice law in at least one US jurisdiction.

A minimum of 7 years of proven experience as a litigation attorney. Proven experience would include:

Deep understanding and experience with complex civil litigation in the US federal and state court systems, including all phases of the formal judicial litigation process from discovery and pre-trial motion practice through to trial and post-judgment appeals.

Sophisticated project management skills, including technical proficiencies in docket management tools and techniques, along with the leadership capability and experience to direct teams of lawyers, paralegals and other legal professionals in managing and supervising all activities within a complex, multi-jurisdictional docket of high-stakes cases.

Effective negotiation skills and practical experience with alternative dispute resolution processes (e.g. mediation, arbitration and informal procedures) with demonstrated capability to effectively deliver favorable settlement outcomes.

Outstanding written and oral communication skills, with the ability to communicate concise and understandable legal advice and recommendations concerning complex matters to non-lawyer businesspeople.

The confidence, energy and experience vital to work independently along with the interpersonal skills needed to effectively work directly with colleagues, clients and technical experts in a highly collaborative environment.

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



