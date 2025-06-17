Counsel - Climate Litigation

Job Family Group:Legal Group
Job Description:
The UK/Most of World (MoW) Disputes, Regulatory Compliance and Climate Change team is seeking an experienced litigation attorney with a proven track record of effectively managing complex US litigation and disputes matters to work on the Company’s Climate Change litigation. The successful applicant's responsibilities will include counseling and interacting with senior bp management, strategically managing climate change litigation, discovery and dispute proceedings, leading employee interviews and witness preparation, developing and refining defense themes and advising external counsel teams in the delivery of effective risk management outcomes. More specifically, the role will be directly engaged in assisting with the management and defense of significant claims comprising bp’s Climate Change docket in the US at the federal, state and local levels and coordinating the Company’s US defense with that of similar matters in the UK and Most of World!
We "play to win" which means helping bp secure our business goals and protecting the Company's resources against unsubstantiated and exaggerated claims. We seek candidates who are motivated by the opportunity to provide effective advocacy in support of the Company's efforts to meet its obligations while delivering the energy the world needs in service of sustainably growing value for shareholders. The successful candidate will thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment and respond with creativity, flexibility and resilience in a high-profile litigation landscape.
Considering Joining bp?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement:
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Coaching, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Influencing, Managing strategic partnerships, Mentoring, Organizational knowledge, Resource and budget planning, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.