The Credit Analyst is responsible for appraising credit risk of new and existing customers with the Refining & Marketing credit standard & policies. The Credit Analyst also provides assistance and business support to the bp Sales teams and monitors customers transactions against credit limits while ensuring adherence to policies & procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.

Acquire and review customer financial data using market information and through liaising with specialist credit agencies to assess credit worthiness of customers and assign an appropriate risk rating and approved credit limit within the delegation of authority.

Monitor, track and follow up on customer accounts including control of orders for accounts which are overdue or over credit limit.

Gather data and compile and generate reports as and when needed and provide commentary of the debt performance.

Provide guidance, support and advice on how to resolve issues related to credit management and support in simulation DSO and working capital target and credit strategic for business strategy.

Manage internal and external auditor queries and Control compliance as well as escalating for higher management approval.

Trade loan application credit verification process.

Performs various regular reporting activities and ad hoc repoting’s in an accurate and timely manner.

Ensure compliance to relevant Trade Loan, Credit and Customer Policy for respective businesses.

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Finance, Accounting or related field.

Minimum 4 to 5 years of experience in Finance, Accounting, Credit Assessments, Collections or Financial performance in an international environment.

Shared service centre experience; preferably in oil and gas industry, lubricants industry.

Written and spoken proficiency in English language.

Proficiency in MS Office / JDE/SAP & Power BI.

No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



