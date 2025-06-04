Credit and Trade Loan Analyst- German Speaking

Job summary

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the world. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Credit Analyst- German Speaking

The Credit and Trade Loan Analyst is accountable to perform credit assessment and trade loan activities by calculating and evaluating trade loans, preparing and submitting credit and trade loan evaluations for authorizations, evaluating, monitoring and reporting trade finance performance. Credit and Trade loan Analyst is also accountable to perform credit analyzes for the designated customers portfolio to ensure trade debtor balances are tightly controlled and credit risk appraisal of new and existing customers is carried out adhering to the Credit Policy. The job holder should have a deep understanding of Castrol Credit Policy & Trade Loan policies and of the relevant systems and tools and manage/balance diverse demands from Partners within multiple countries. The Credit and Trade Loan Analyst has a strong influence to enable business with the customers at all and/or to reach strategic goals in trade investments.

In this role You will:

Perform regular and event driven Credit Assessments and Trade Loan evaluations based on the Credit Policy, Trade Loan Policy, and BP DoA by:

Perform Customer Due Diligence to understand the financial and commercial prospects of the customer

Work together with sales to collect the necessary financial documents from the customer for a timely evaluation of their creditworthiness

Prepare, validate & submit trade loan proposals with credit appraisal for approval and ensure that they are aligned with BP financial guidelines (eg IRR, Credit Risk, DoA)

Prepare high quality Credit Assessments, Authority to Negotiate (ATN) and Financial Memorandum (FM), submit for approval and ensure documentation in an appropriate manner

Use personal judgement and initiative to develop effective and constructive solutions to challenges in trade loan evaluation, credit risk and performance management

Investigate, plan and implement strategically effective and relevant methods to improve the deals and meet customer expectations

Define the overall need and type of securities, coordinate with sales, verify customer and/or banks details on securities

Take decision to block/ unblock customers from delivery

Monitor customer’s portfolio regarding alerts, take the necessary actions to avoid bad debts

Trade Loan and Credit Exposure Management, Monitoring, Forecasting

be able to identify key, strategic or high risks related to trade investments and take actions together with the relevant partners.

Evaluate and articulate the underlying delivery of actuals vs. the target (volume and Gross Margin) on a monthly basis and take action as per the Contract.

Take full ownership of the assigned Trade Loan and Credit portfolio, take part in decision making from commercial point of view together with partners

Compliance with the relevant Trade Loan and Credit Policy, and QMS/EMS systems in FBT.

with the relevant Trade Loan and Credit Policy, and QMS/EMS systems in FBT. Look for opportunities of operational improvements and drive the implementation

What You will need to be successful:

University Degree or equivalent experience preferred (in Economics or related fields) or other Graduation in Economics

Fluency in English AND German

Broad credit analysis knowledge

2+ years of Customer Relationship management, Accounts Receivable, Cash Collection or Credit Management, experience in an international environment

Credit management background gained in banking, financial services, or a blue-chip corporate credit environment

Able to deal with complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus

Able to produce consistently high-quality information within tight deadlines

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



