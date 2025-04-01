This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

Join our Team and advance your career as

Culture Consultant

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

The L&C Culture Consultant is responsible for designing and delivering strategic global culture initiatives to support bp’s business strategy.

This role requires a dynamic individual to partner with senior internal and external customers to create evidence and insight led culture change interventions, owning relationships with vendors, and providing culture change expertise.

The role requires significant diagnostic, data, influencing, communication, and prioritization skills as well as senior partner management.

In this role You will:

Strategic Leadership : Design culture activation initiatives that drive attitude and behavior changes aligned with bp’s business strategy.

: Design culture activation initiatives that drive attitude and behavior changes aligned with bp’s business strategy. High-Impact Delivery: Lead high-visibility culture change initiatives with the Head of Leadership Development and VP for Leadership & Culture (L&C).

Lead high-visibility culture change initiatives with the Head of Leadership Development and VP for Leadership & Culture (L&C). Expertise Provision: Provide culture change, change management, and behavioral science expertise for selected L&C offers/products.

Provide culture change, change management, and behavioral science expertise for selected L&C offers/products. Data & Insights: Develop data models and reporting systems to support culture-related decision-making and continuous improvement in collaboration with People Insights & Analytics.

Develop data models and reporting systems to support culture-related decision-making and continuous improvement in collaboration with People Insights & Analytics. Partner Management: Oversee culture interventions through a complex network of internal partnerships.

Oversee culture interventions through a complex network of internal partnerships. Influence: Influence senior leaders and internal partners to prioritize and collaborate on culture insights and problem-solving.

Influence senior leaders and internal partners to prioritize and collaborate on culture insights and problem-solving. Framework Leadership: Lead the development and provision of culture and behavior change frameworks/tools for the P&C community, advising relevant VPs/partners.

Lead the development and provision of culture and behavior change frameworks/tools for the P&C community, advising relevant VPs/partners. Accountability: Take full accountability for specific culture activation initiatives.

Take full accountability for specific culture activation initiatives. Cross-Functional Collaboration: Collaborate with L&C and other key project teams to implement culture activation ideas.

Collaborate with L&C and other key project teams to implement culture activation ideas. Financial Management: Manage project budgets and financials.

Manage project budgets and financials. Upskilling Initiatives: Upskill the wider P&C community on culture.

What You will need to be successful:

Experience: 8+ years in organizational development, leadership development with complex project delivery or team management responsibilities.

Organizational Development: Proven track record in driving culture change and scaling development programs.

Collaboration & Delivery: Strong in cross-functional, global dispersed team environments and vendor management.

Change Management & Strategy: Expertise in managing change and translating organizational goals into actionable outcomes.

Data & Analytics: Skilled in using data and analytics tools (e.g., Excel, PowerBi) for decision-making and reporting.

Digital & Technology: Leverages innovative solutions and technology to improve program delivery.

Performance & Impact: Designs measurable programs that drive continuous improvement and business outcomes.

Communication & Leadership: Strong communicator and trusted advisor with a focus on collaboration and partner engagement.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.