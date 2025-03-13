Job summary

Register your interest in future roles for Customer Care Team Leader - German speaking, for fixed term 6 months at our Milton Keynes site.

Here at bp pulse, we're energising the future of transportation by developing fast and convenient charging solutions for consumer and commercial electric vehicles. Over the course of more than 10 years, we have designed and developed innovative electric vehicle charging solutions that enable EV drivers to charge at home, at work and on the go. On our mission to make charging fast and hassle-free, our charging points have been used over 35 million times to enable around 200 million miles of zero tailpipe emission driving globally.



We are looking for an experienced German Speaking Customer Care Team Leader to join our team, managing a team of customer care advisors handling a diverse variety of inbound and outbound communications with customers, including calls, emails and live chats from customers across Europe,

UK & USA. Our contact centre is open 365 days a year 24 hours day supporting our customers on the go with their charging needs.

Role Responsibilities

Coaching: To act as a coach and mentor for their team, while also communicating essential company messaging. Team leaders should both assess the performance of their team and guide and motivate them to improve.

Performance Management: To understand both the quantitative and qualitative

aspects of performance, and to clearly explain performance and its drivers to all relevant parties.

customer care agents, ensuring good communication.

and help agents gain an empathetic understanding of customer needs to assist

in driving customer service levels.

team, to ensure there are standardised ways of working across Customer

Care. To understand the cultural differences of the global markets we support and coach their teams to apply differing approaches in their communication with customers.

Role Requirements:

Fluent in German

Experience managing a team, preferably in a contact centre environment

The ability to effectively motivate and performance manage teams in a fast-paced environment

Interpersonal skills with the ability to develop effective relationships at a variety of levels both within the team and with the client and customers.

A high level of organisational, planning and time management skills.

Experience driving quality in a customer-facing environment

Excellent communication skills.

Experience in a coaching or mentoring role

Results-orientated and target driven.

Computer literate (Outlook / Word / Excel).

Preferred: Working knowledge of Amazon Connect, Salesforce

This role will sometimes require flexibility outside of normal production hours to undertake & engage with the BP Pulse 24-hr operation.

Additional information:

This role is working 40 hours per week across 5 days out of 7. Working hours between 07:00am – 10:00pm.

This role is a 6-month fixed term contract.

We offer hybrid working – 60% of shifts must be worked from our Milton Keynes based office.

Shifts will be provided in regular blocks with varying start and end times.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



