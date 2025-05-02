Customer & Channel Activation Manager

Job summary

As the Customer & Channel Marketing Manager, your role focuses on driving product demand at priority channels and customers by developing and driving marketing strategies that target consumer, retailers, and other key partners.

This role involves collaborating with sales teams and retailers to ensure effective product placement and promotion, and often includes responsibilities like developing promotional materials, coordinating merchandising campaigns, and analyzing market trends. You will be working closely with the hub, and you will manage the execution of these plans across priority channels and customers.

Lead the development and implementation of channel activation plans to drive sales, increase brand visibility digitally and at the point of sale and manage promotional campaigns, including seasonal marketing campaigns (e.g. winter car care, NBA/WNBA, RFK back-to-school, summer road trip).

Activate sponsorships across all relevant channels

Align annual marketing calendars with retailers’ promotional windows.

Create and present joint business plans to key retailers including marketing and activation components.

Analyzing market trends and consumer behavior: This includes monitoring market trends, conducting market research, and understanding consumer preferences to inform marketing strategies and effective activations.

Design and complete retailer-specific promotions, POS and endcap displays.

Staying up to date on industry trends and standard processes:

This includes staying informed about emerging technologies, marketing techniques, and retail trends

Track promo performance, sales lift and return on investment.

Drive in-store visibility through displays, signage, danglers.

Run online promotions, campaigns with retailers e.g. through Walmart Connect.

Lead and collaborate with sales and retail teams: Serve as the marketing point of contact for retailer’s buyers. Working closely with sales representatives and retail partners to ensure successful execution of marketing initiatives

Coordinate with brand team that retailer online messaging is aligned with promotional strategy Negotiate with retailers: Participate in line reviews and marketing presentations, collaborating with retailers to secure favorable placement, pricing, and promotional agreements

Work with brand and sales to ensure aligned messaging.

Evaluate marketing performance: Monitoring sales data, analyzing campaign results, and making adjustments to optimize marketing efforts, Track promo performance, sales lift and return on investment

Manage budgets: Developing and managing marketing budgets to ensure cost-effectiveness.

Perform additional duties as assigned

Bachelor’s degree in relevant field of study

7+ years’ experience in customer activation, marketing, or sales enablement roles, preferably in a multi-national matrix organization.

Strong strategic and commercial acumen that will support the creations of plans that align internal objectives with external partners

Marketing execution, from promotions, to sponsorship activations

Analytical and financial skills to track, optimize spend, sales lift and return on investment.

Experience with digital marketing tools and platforms: This includes proficiency in using various digital marketing channels and tools

Strong understanding of retail marketing principles: This includes knowledge of marketing strategies, channels, and tactics specific to the retail industry.

Project and partners’ management, build trust with retailers, working with brand and sales and be able to manage competing priorities.

Strong project management skills with the ability to implement multiple, high-impact activities simultaneously.

Strong creative and conceptual thinking ability to identify new opportunities, pinpoint solutions to complex problems and overcome obstacles.

How much do we pay (Base)? $136,000- 252,000.

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position is eligible for US Benefits - Core. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full time employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/core-us-spd.html) Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting Core U.S. Benefits.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employee. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to providing an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We recognize that there are many aspects of our employees’ lives, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment and many others! Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is fully remote



