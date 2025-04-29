Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Customer & Channel Marketing Manager

Are you ready to join a team that’s driving the future of lubricants & beyond and setting new industry standards? Discover how our diverse and passionate people at Castrol are shaping the industry – and how you can be part of this journey. We’re seeking talented experts who share our passion for innovation and excellence. Bring your unique perspective, collaborative spirit, and challenge our thinking as we continue to lead the way in the lubricants market & build businesses beyond lubricants. This is your chance to learn, grow, and thrive in a dynamic and inclusive organization.

Apply now!

Castrol is a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, relentless innovation, strong customer relationships, and a team of highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets.

At Castrol, success knows no bounds. We offer a fast-paced learning environment where you can develop your career, whether in specialized functions or on a general management track. Castrol India has a proud legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles, both locally and globally.

We are currently looking for Customer & Channel Marketing Manager based at Mumbai with details mentioned below

Let me tell you about the role

This role has been crafted to be able to lead strategic thinking as well as execution of the Castrol brand in this - across independent workshop channel, franchisee workshop channel with OEMs as well as fleet customers in the heavy-duty business at Castrol. This role also includes the rural marketing focus along with Trade / mechanic advocacy.

The incumbent, would need to own the growth of the existing business as well as Foster strategic partnerships in this segment that will enable us to have a larger pie of revenue in the overall channel and customer marketing.

What you will deliver

Design, supervise and drive execution excellence of offers, based on customer value proposition - for the independent workshop, franchisee workshop (OEMs), heavy-duty channels (fleets), Rural, Trade and mechanic advocacy

Develop consumer offers and demand generation ideas that will allow to showcase value as well as drive higher retention of the channel - digital activation and lead generation, in partnership with Customer Excellence team

Lead Adjacencies play beyond lubricants, and actively add new sources of revenues to the core business

support sales team and partner them in the growth of this very strategic channel

develop offers, training programs, platforms that will enable us to have deeper partnerships with our customers

The trade marketing part will include - offers/ sales contest / strategic planning across and mechanic advocacy plans

What you need to be successful

Top-tier marketing professional with 15 years of proven experience, preferably with some time spent in service organizations

Experience in digital campaigns and demand generation of leads would be preferable

Team management experience and working with diverse stakeholders is critical

You will work with

Internal stakeholders across sales and business, along with local and global marketing teams

Sales leadership

Culture

bp believes in creating a culture that allows you to live our purpose, play to win while caring for others - and there is a huge focus on diversity equity and inclusion. We are a very open and respectful organization, where there is a lot of respect given to listening to all perspectives and hence people are encouraged to speak up, contribute at all levels irrespective of level or department.

The marketing team is a bunch of young and passionate individuals from varied backgrounds, and we thrive on being able to learn from each other as well as a lot of external orientation from the best in the industry. we deeply value partnerships especially with our sales colleagues and strongly believe in the power of unleashing one team to be able to break barriers, challenge status quo and create new milestones.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

If this role attracts you, apply now!



