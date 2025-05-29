Customer Experience (CX) Manager – Strategy

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

As a CX Manager, you will support the CX & Journey Innovation Senior Manager in developing the end-to-end integrated Mobility & Convenience (M&C) customer experience (CX) strategy for customers across B2C, B2B and B2B2C audiences, based on their journey, touchpoints, segmentation and other insights. You will be responsible for innovating, developing, and managing end to end customer experience strategies to improve customer interactions and enhance engagement. By aligning customer journeys with business objectives, you will drive forward-thinking solutions that deliver value for both the customer and bp.

Deliverables

Prioritise relevant customer archetypes/segments across B2C, B2B and B2B2C, in partnership with the Intelligence & Insights Network of Excellence (NoE) and qualify future growth opportunities to guide strategy and investment across markets.

Support with the creation of the CX vision and comprehensive customer experience strategies (across end-to-end touchpoints and spanning product, offer and comms), journey mapping, and problem resolution for prioritized customer archetypes, based on customer data-driven insights, working closely with priority local markets.

Support local implementation squads as needed; responsible for leading pilots and prototyping experiences to ensure they can be operationalized in market.

Responsible for business case formulation, to support recommendations and gain budget and resource support. Including management and tracking, post-approval. Provide input into budget planning and manage budgets for specific activities to ensure financial efficiency.

In partnership with local market teams, lead the delivery of end-to-end customer experiences that span fuels, convenience, and EV solutions to drive business differentiation and customer loyalty.

Manage a prioritized, validated backlog of CX initiatives ensuring customer needs are addressed in alignment with business priorities, including surfacing the need for new technology and digital solutions and identifying and managing action plans to resolve problems.

Help to define and track customer metrics and key performance metrics while ensuring the commercial impact of CX initiatives, including new revenue streams and lifecycle management.

Lead the Voice of the Customer action framework. Providing a single view of customer feedback across all channels and touchpoints.

Review and recommend innovative ways and tools to better enable VoC capture, analysis and management across M&C.Promote business-wide ownership monitored through recommendations and the tracking of adopted-actions, measuring impact against defined critical metrics.

Create a weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual template which can be adopted at market level, as well as generating and managing it at M&C level.

Identify and make strategic recommendations to the CX framework and innovation pipeline.

Work collaboratively with the Intelligence & Insights NoE and Hub to develop and optimise ways to capture feedback, better utilise budget spend and improve supplier management. Supervising data collection and analysis, to inform and optimise customer journeys, enabling enhanced decision-making.

Responsible for ensuring the M&C Marketing NoE consistently achieves critical performance metrics of maximising MROI, improving brand health, increasing volume and profitability, and enhancing CLV.

Help to make sure all other teams’ activities align with the integrated CX strategy to eliminate duplication and create consistency across global and local markets.

Requirements

7+ years’ experience in customer experience design and strategy, preferably within a multi-national matrix organisation, with B2C and B2B elements.

Expertise in customer segmentation, journey mapping, customer insights, and data analysis.

Proven ability to implement customer-centric strategies that deliver measurable business results.

Awareness of the new advances, trends and latest methodologies in the industry, including digital experiences and agile ways of working.

Commercially driven and able to understand business financials and apply insights to identify commercial opportunities for both short and long term.

Good leadership skills with a track record of driving alignment and collaboration across cross-functional and geographically diverse teams.

Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills, fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation.

Strong project management skills, essential for the successful delivery of the role’s deliverables, combined with a customer-centric, value-driven approach that consistently prioritises the customer while delivering long-term business impact.

Skills & Competencies

Strategic Direction & Planning

Customer Experience

Developing and Implementing Strategy

Customer Journey Mapping

Customer Value Proposition

Customer Experience Metrics

Business Performance

Resource and Budget Planning

Partners & Collaborators

Your role sits in the M&C Marketing Network of Excellence (NoE), which is made up of a diverse and dedicated team of marketers and strategists, working together as a global centre of expertise.

The NoE collaborates across markets to set strategic direction and standardise innovative approaches for the M&C business, working closely with priority local markets to co-create key deliverables and plans.

You will work with the Intelligence & Insights NoE and Hub to identify future growth opportunities, prioritise customer segmentation and ensure strategy and plan development is insight-led.

You will collaborate with Product Design and Technology teams to design and integrate customer experiences into digital product offerings for specific customer segments.

You will also collaborate closely with the Brand NoE and offer managers, as well as local marketing teams to deliver seamless and impactful customer experiences.

You will also collaborate with Operations and OpEx as key stakeholders and/or owners of parts of the CX journey.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!

How much do we pay (Base)? ($136,000 - $195,000) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position is eligible for Core US Benefits. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120-240 hours of vacation per year for full time employees (60-240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting Core U.S. Benefits.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401K matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Brand Management, Commercial Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.