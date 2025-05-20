Customer Experience Team Leader

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

The role of a customer service team leader is to lead the frontline customer service representatives who manage customer interactions across an omni-channel operation – Voice, Email, Chat, Chatbot & Social channels of support in the Americas.

The candidate is responsible for ensuring effective team management, focusing on performance management, consistency of operations, constantly looking for opportunities to improve customer experience & maintain positive relationships with our internal and external business partners. It’s critical for the candidate to have a keen eye for detail & drive continuous improvement using actionable insights from day-to-day operations.

The candidate needs to play a key role in building an open & empathic culture in business, with a constant endeavor to achieve organizational strategic objectives. This role is accountable for maintaining connectivity with the businesses that are supported by processes delivered within the team and share standard methodologies in the team and with partners.

Key Accountabilities:

Lead the team to ensure safe and silent run for the team's processes. Ensure the activity is being carried out in a well-controlled, timely, and accurate manner and in line with the expectations of our customers

Manage deadlines and ensure that all activities that directly affect internal or external customer relationships or the outputs of the operational teams are of the highest quality

Understanding the relevant procedures and processes for the relevant businesses, as well as the internal processes

Carry out regular one-to-one with all direct reports to discuss performance and to develop and implement career path plans

Conduct half yearly and annual appraisals with direct reports

Prioritize monthly team meetings with direct reports

Proactively develop the skills, proficiencies and knowledge of Customer Service team members

Develop a team environment that supports continuous improvements & promotes the growth of attitude

Provide first level escalation for any issues raised by the team

Develop, achieve and monitor Key Performance Indicators aligned to the Service Level Agreements

Work closely with other team leaders within the business and GBS to ensure that overall operational objectives are met, ideas shared, and lessons learnt

Adhering to the tasks outlined in the EMS/QMS Systems

Serve as single point of accountability for any projects or change requests from the business or enabling teams and manage and assess risks and impacts to the processes as well as resourcing

Develop and maintain sound working relationships with key collaborators, customers and external service providers

Develop and control processes and procedures to the company standards

Serve as a cross functional liaison to share standard processes across FBT and other areas of our business

Collaborate with business partners as a SME to adequately support any new business or quickly react to supply disruption

Deliver quality and cost-effective accounting and control to our customers by using technology, standard processes, and identifying and implementing continuous improvement opportunities with data-driven measurements to strengthen trust and confidence in personal delivery and the overall delivery of the GBS agenda

Carry out people management responsibilities in accordance with the organization's policies and applicable laws, including planning, assigning and advising work; appraising performance; rewarding and disciplining employees; addressing complaints and resolving problems

Provide support as vital to ensure all team members are aligned with HSSE policies and procedures

Accelerator Accountabilities:

Constantly scans for improvement opportunities and implement transformative solutions that solve our most meaningful and csophisticatedproblems.

Moves at a high pace while collaborating, managing risks, presenting, thinking globally and while demonstrating BP’s values, behaviors and attitudes.

Continuously promotes Agile methodology through both adopting agile principles and actively championing agile at every opportunity.

Thinks Digital Delivery first through applying deep digital expertise to problems, through understanding and promoting automation and through analyzing data to create breakthrough solutions.

Builds capability through inspiring teams to learn new skills, adopt new practices and seek growth opportunities.

Crucial Experience:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in an accredited institution with 10+ years or more of experience in the Customer Service industry

Minimum of 6-8 years of work experience in people management in Customer Service

Experience in managing omnichannel operations is a must

Proven experience in coaching and leading high performing teams.

Effective communicator verbally and in writing

Key Competencies:

Strategic orientation and global awareness

General leadership and decision-making skills

Demonstrated experience leading and managing change

Must demonstrate a strong understanding of customers’ needs / behaviors

Ability to build effective relationships

Cross-functional mind-set

People management and development experience

Strong background and knowledge with identifying/completion on continuous improvement opportunities

Desirable Criteria:

Proficiency in Microsoft Office

Experience in Genesys/Avaya/Nortel telephony & email workflows

Experience in managing chatbot & social media operations

Proven track record to identify and incorporate technical tools

Capability to interpret systems, integration, output

Strong analytical skills to review metric and drive performance

Strong analytical, control and financial accounting skills including a robust understanding of control processes

Develop and maintain sound working relationships with key collaborators, customers and external service providers

Provide input into the maintenance of telephony strategy including the technology platform

Develop and control processes and procedures to the company standards

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company! We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided with reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.