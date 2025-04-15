Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Join us in growing and delivering innovation at pace, enabling us to thrive while transitioning to a net zero ‎world. All without compromising our operational risk management.

Working with us, you can do this by:

deploying our capability and standards in service of our net zero and ‎safety ambitions

driving our digital transformation and new business models

collaborating to deliver competitive customer-focused energy solutions

originating, scaling and commercialising innovative ideas

protecting us by assuring management of our greatest physical and digital risks.

Because together we are:

Originators, builders, guardians and disruptors.‎

Engineers, technologists, scientists and entrepreneurs.‎

Empathetic, curious, creative and inclusive.

Role Synopsis

The Customer Identity Platform Specialist will play the role Identity SME for HOTY LTD’s Customer Identity and Consent Platforms. You will bring deep identity experience and expertise to the team. Your role will involve developing solutions to meet business and customer demand, resolving issues, and building identity capability in the team, in order to provide outstanding digital identity solutions that deliver a quality, reliable, and easy-to-use experience for both consumers and internal development teams.

Key Accountabilities

-User Story Refinement:

Collaborate with product owners, leads, developers, and stakeholders to refine user stories related to customer-facing identity features.

Analyze and clarify requirements, identify potential issues, and propose solutions.

Provide input on technical feasibility, usability, effort estimation, and assist on prioritization of user stories.

-App Onboarding Triage and Support:

Assist in onboarding new applications or services requiring customer identity integration.

Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to app onboarding, ensuring smooth integration with identity systems.

Provide guidance and support to development teams and app developers

-Consultation on Identity Requests:

Interact with CIP team members plus internal customers (bp product teams) to understand their identity-related requirements and challenges.

Provide consultation on best practices, recommendations, and solutions for identity-related needs.

Collaborate with stakeholders to define identity patterns, access controls, and authentication mechanisms.

-JavaScript-Based Customization on Authentication Journeys and React framework UI:

Develop and implement JavaScript-based customizations for the authentication journey, token scripts, event publication to enhance user experience and meet specific business requirements.

Contribute to the development of user stories related to UI/UX improvements in the authentication and identity management processes.

Write code on the self-onboarding automation and configure authentication flows, authentication providers, and identity-related components.

TDD driven on automation test and debug customizations to ensure proper functionality and adherence to security standards.

Apply coding standards and collaborate with the development team to write clean, efficient, and well-structured code.

Required Education:

Bachelor’s degree in technology, Engineering, or a related field.

Experience and Job Requirements:

+10 years proven experience.

Demonstratable in-depth knowledge of OAuth 2.0, OIDC, and as a nice to have - SAML, significant contributions for development and optimization of customer identity solutions over the past 10 years and above.

Able to collaborate with cross-functional teams, providing guidance, and delivering high-quality results in dynamic environments.

Extensive experience as a Customer Identity SME, specializing in JavaScript-based identity systems.

Proficient in OAuth 2.0, OpenID Connect (OIDC), and SAML protocols, with a deep understanding of their implementation and integration.

Played a key role in the design, development, and maintenance of a robust customer identity system.

Collaborated closely with cross-functionally, including product owners, leads, developers, and UI/UX designers, to refine requirements and translate them into technical solutions.

Implemented OAuth 2.0 and OIDC protocols to enable secure authentication processes across multiple applications.

Integrated SAML-based identity providers, facilitating seamless single sign-on (SSO) functionality for enterprise applications.

Developed custom JavaScript solutions to enhance the authentication journey and deliver a personalized user experience.

Conducted thorough analysis of customer requirements, providing expert guidance and recommendations on identity-related challenges.

Demonstrated communication skills, working closely with internal collaborators and external clients

Ensured compliance with industry standards, collaborating with security teams to maintain a secure and resilient customer identity system.

Stayed updated with the latest advancements in identity management and emerging technologies to drive continuous improvement in system performance and user experience.

Desirable criteria

Experience working in large-scale enterprise identity ecosystems.

Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines and DevSecOps practices.

Certifications in identity and access management (e.g., CIAM, CISSP, or equivalent).

Experience with Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) platforms (e.g., ForgeRock, Auth0, Okta, Ping).

Exposure to event-driven architectures and publishing systems.

Up to date with evolving security protocols and identity standards.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic background, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.

The position requires occasional standby duty.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.