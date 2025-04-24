Customer Operation Manager, bp Pulse China

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

1. Operational Strategy:

- Refine clear and impactful customer operation strategies, SOPs, and OKRs to drive direct business outcomes especially volume and financial uplift for the bp pulse platform.

- Define clear customer operation ways of working across DBM and JV balancing priorities, capability, financial outcome and efficiency

- Apply operational plans with broader business objectives to ensure implementation

2. Operational Execution:

- Oversee day-to-day management of the bp pulse platform, ensuring seamless cooperation with operations, opco and JV with the right focus of customer satisfaction, cost and financial contribution / savings, coving full site operation activities lifecycle from launch to sundown.

- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to implement initiatives that pursue the right balance of priorities between customer satisfaction, cost and financial contribution / savings

3. Customer Service Management:

- Lead the Customer Operation Center (COC), managing 24/7 multi-channel customer touchpoints (e.g., 400 hotline, digital platforms, social media etc.).

- Supervise customer inquiries, complaint resolution, and feedback management to ensure timely and effective responses.

- Monitor and improve customer community engagement initiatives to foster fit-for purchase communication channel focusing on its respective priorities with efficiency.

4. Issue Resolution & Crisis Management:

- Proactively identify, escalate, and resolve platform-related technical faults, emergencies, or anomalies to minimize downtime and customer impact.

- Develop and maintain contingency plans for critical operational scenarios, ensuring rapid response and minimal disruption.

5. Function Enhancement Interface:

- Survey, desk top research, collect, analyze, and report competitor solution and our operational data to identify improvement opportunities and drive actionable platform function enhancements. Lead UAT and iterations.

6. Maple Operations Support:

- Collaborate with cross-functional teams (e.g., Topco Operations, Pricing, Customer Operations) to develop and execute platform strategies for Maple stations.

- Manage site operations, including pricing adjustments, competitor analysis, and on-site issue resolution (e.g., technical faults, complaints, accidents).

- Lead and coordinate OpCo operational and maintenance teams to ensure seamless site performance and compliance with service standards.

- Continuously analyze site profitability metrics and implement data-driven improvements to maximize revenue and cost efficiency.

Job Holder Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Operations Management, or a related field.

7+ years of experience in charging business especially planning, sophisticated project management, actual field operation experience focusing on driving profitability and saving cost, sound financial knowledge and track record in supervising and uplifting charging profitability via intervention, customer insight, customer operation, or a similar role, preferably in the EV charging, CRM, energy industries.

Proven track record in optimizing SOPs, OKRs, and operational strategies with measurable business impact.

Strong leadership skills with experience managing customer service teams and multi-channel support systems.

First-hand experience in site operation with proven record of uplifting profitability

Excellent problem-solving abilities, with a focus on data-driven decision-making and crisis management.

Proficiency in CRM tools, analytics skills.

Proficiency in both English and Mandarin (written and verbal).

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Skills:

Channel Management, Customer promise execution, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Demand Management, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Operational pricing, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using insights dashboards



