We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally redefining what we do, so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world become net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

Join our Team and advance your career as Customer Operations Lead - NWE Africa!

This role is for Egyptian nationalities only. We would like to encourage candidates of all genders to apply.

In this role you will (be):

Work closely with the Sales LT to develop the customer service offer for the channel, improve integration between sales and the functional teams (operations, GBS, etc);

Builds a pipeline of continuous improvement opportunities for the channel related to customer management, sales processes, customer performance, and follows the execution in the markets;

Manage the effective integration of cross-functional (GBS/Finance/ Sales/Marketing and Global supply chain and logistics) activities which impact our ability to provide a high quality customer experience;

Drive standardization, simplification of key customer management processes in line with policy.

Lead cross markets and cross functional projects for continuous improvement of processes and systems supporting their effective use;

Leverage data from organisation, dashboards and partner with the country business teams and GBS to identify action plans to close compliance gaps and deliver operational improvements;

Prepare and distribute formal internal/external Customer communications;

Support any internal/external audits relevant as required along with the rest of the customer operations team to ensure safe, reliable and compliant operations;

Support in providing necessary training, development and mentoring to the sales and customer operational teams to maintain high level of engagement and operational excellence

You will need to be successful in:

Proficiency in English AND French

Relevant degree and/or post graduate diploma or equivalent

Proven experience in customer operations in the lubricants industry

Contract management experience (customer and distributor contract management)

Moderate understanding on trade agreements (import/export regulations)

Proven track record on performance delivery and continuous process improvement through influencing others

Strong stakeholder management and engagement skills

Very strong service and action orientation skills

Strong communication, influencing and presentation skills

Problem solving and project management skills

