Customer Service Advisor, bp Pulse China

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Customer Service Management:

- Lead the Customer Operation Center (COC), running 24/7 multi-channel customer touchpoints (e.g., 400 hotline, digital platforms, social media etc.).

- Supervise customer inquiries, complaint resolution, and feedback management to ensure timely and effective responses.

- Monitor and improve customer community engagement initiatives to develop fit-for purchase communication channel focusing on its respective priorities with efficiency.

Issue Resolution & Crisis Management:**

- Proactively identify, raise, and resolve platform-related technical faults, emergencies, or anomalies to minimize downtime and customer impact.

Provide online customer service support, content and FAQs, response customer feedback in time.

Create, run and handle customer community together with opco and site operation focusing on customer satisfaction, loyalty, noticing and volume boosting and GM uplifting activities in a fit-for-purpose approach

Job Holder Requirements

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience

Consistent track record of service maintenance that supporting digital platform operation.

Good coordination experience to agree with multiple partners.

Good root cause analysis skills and lead operation team to quick response the issue.

Consumer understanding and awareness – experience of building compelling value propositions for China.

Ability to work in flexible and highly commercially focused way to achieve results.

Knowledge of local mobility industry, experience in digital platform management, and ideally covering as many elements of the value chain as possible.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Channel Management, Customer promise execution, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Demand Management, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Operational pricing, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using insights dashboards



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.