Customer Service Advisor, bp Pulse China

Entity:Customers & Products
Sales Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Key Accountabilities
Customer Service Management:
- Lead the Customer Operation Center (COC), running 24/7 multi-channel customer touchpoints (e.g., 400 hotline, digital platforms, social media etc.).
- Supervise customer inquiries, complaint resolution, and feedback management to ensure timely and effective responses.
- Monitor and improve customer community engagement initiatives to develop fit-for purchase communication channel focusing on its respective priorities with efficiency.
Issue Resolution & Crisis Management:**
- Proactively identify, raise, and resolve platform-related technical faults, emergencies, or anomalies to minimize downtime and customer impact.
Provide online customer service support, content and FAQs, response customer feedback in time.
Create, run and handle customer community together with opco and site operation focusing on customer satisfaction, loyalty, noticing and volume boosting and GM uplifting activities in a fit-for-purpose approach
Job Holder Requirements
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Channel Management, Customer promise execution, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Demand Management, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Operational pricing, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using insights dashboards
Skills:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.