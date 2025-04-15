Customer Service Lead

Job summary

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a Business and Technology Centre (BTC) in Santa Fe, Mexico City. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

Now a part of the bp portfolio, Travel Centers of America (TA) is the largest publicly traded full-service truck stop and travel center company in the United States. TA is focused on growing its network of travel centers. For more than 50 years, millions of professional truck drivers and motorists have called our travel centers home, depending on us daily for fuel, food, truck maintenance and essential services.

The role is a supervisory role overseeing the day to day performance of the Customer Service Representatives. This position interacts with professional truck drivers, field personnel, and TA Support Center staff. Extensive computer duties and estimated 25% of time on phone handling escalation calls.

IMPORTANT! Please submit your CV in English

• Main point of contact for Customer Service Representatives.

• Handle escalated calls, complaints, and questions when presented.

• Be available on the phones for a minimum of 25% of their time for the month.

• Monitor queue and track inbound calls. Keep agents aware of inbound calls, calls waiting, and abandon rate.

• Maintain the highest level knowledge of all aspects of Customer Service Center policies, guidelines, procedures and programs related to TA.

• Ensure that employees follow their schedules as assigned. Keep track of employee attendance, daily statistics, paid time off, sick time, etc.

• Review team and individual KPI's to ensure optimal performance.

• Perform live monitoring quality audits of team members.

• High School diploma required with any advanced degree as a plus.

• Previous supervisory experience is desirable

• Prior customer service experience

• Intermediate Microsoft Office Skills (Word, Excel, and PowerPoint)

• Advanced English proficiency is a must



• Strong people skills required to function effectively in a customer service environment.

• Extraordinary sense of urgency, ability to get things done quickly and able to effectively prioritize through challenging and contending demands.

• Ability to communicate effectively across multiple levels (written and verbal; internal and external)

• Customer-focused and results-driven approach

• Problem-solving skills with ability to see the next step and follow through on operational detail

This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City. We are currently working under a hybrid schedule, three times a week from the office. Different shift patterns will be available within the team. 7am to 3pm and 1pm to 9pm.

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, meal vouchers, annual cash bonus, pension plan and many others benefits!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process and to perform crucial job functions.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



