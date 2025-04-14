Customer Service Representative - English speakers

Job summary

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a Business and Technology Centre (BTC) in Santa Fe, Mexico City. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

Now a part of the bp portfolio, Travel Centers of America (TA) is the largest publicly traded full-service truck stop and travel center company in the United States. TA is focused on growing its network of travel centers. For more than 50 years, millions of professional truck drivers and motorists have called our travel centers home, depending on us daily for fuel, food, truck maintenance and essential services.

The Customer Service Representative role interacts with internal and external customers on behalf of TravelCenters of America. They provide information about products and services; respond to customer feedback and take parking reservations. They rely on experience and judgment to plan and accomplish goals.



The position will work directly with our primary customer and guest, the Professional Truck Driver. To help resolve issues, concerns, and/or to provide feedback. The team will collaborate with our locations across the US to improve our overall guest experience.

IMPORTANT! Please submit your CV in English



Key accountabilities



• Listen and respond to customers to get a better understanding of their needs to resolve issues efficiently and effectively. Must be patient and polite, especially when dealing with difficult or angry customers.

• Accurately record details of customer feedback and actions taken in the tracking system

• Provide information to customers about company products, services or programs.

• When interacting with customers via email or social media, professional responses are required using correct grammar, spelling, and punctuation.

• Take parking reservations, determine charges and process payments. These are to be processed accurately and professionally.

• Perform special projects and miscellaneous duties as assigned. Such as review and respond to feedback received via our websites or company phone apps and social media posts concerning TA.

• Continuously seek out ways to improve current procedures and methods to ensure optimal efficiencies and excellent customer service.

• Analyze situations, investigate problems, and determine the best contact for a timely resolution. When it is an issue that needs to be escalated, information must be gathered and provided to a Customer Service Team Lead for assistance.

• Help with and at times train other Customer Support members on programs, administrative tasks, and technologies and/or call center methods and skills.



Job requirements and essential criteria



• High School diploma required, bachelor´s degree is a plus

• Prior customer service experience, desirable supporting US or other countries

• Excellent Computer Skills

• Advanced English proficiency is a must



Additional criteria



• Excellent attendance and punctuality

• Ability to work in a fast-paced environment

• Solid multi-tasking and problem-solving skills

• Strong interpersonal and communication skills

• A certain degree of creativity and latitude required.

This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City. We are currently working under a hybrid schedule, three times a week from the office. Different shift patterns will be available within the team. 7am to 4pm and 1pm to 9pm.

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, meal vouchers, annual cash bonus, pension plan and many others benefits!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process and to perform crucial job functions.



