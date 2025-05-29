Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Customer Team and advance your career as a



Customer Service Representative- Fixed-term

Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.

Please note that this position is for a fixed term period, until March 2026

In this role You will:

Execute day to day customer service-related operational tasks to ensure the service meets customer expectation and is consistent with set process performance indicators, applicable service level agreements, and the customer service function core values.

Leverage end-to-end understanding of specific processes / systems of own area, and act as the first and second point of contact for any verbal or written form of enquiries from external and internal customers, from the BP Business and third parties.

Interact with external and internal customers in a professional, friendly and efficient manner and provide customer service via phone, fax and email to support one or more activities subject to the customer service area covered.

Complaint handling: including accurate logging, seeking for the best solution, resolving and providing feedback to the customer.

Proactive follow-up with Sales and Customer on pending activities preferably on the phone.

Ensure effortless customer experience on the phone.

Log, assign and track progress of queries and customer requests from receipt to completion ensuring data is accurately entered and maintained in all customer service and data collection systems.

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in English

Must demonstrate a strong understanding of customers’ needs / behaviours

Excellent written communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships

Strong time management and organisation skills

Highly motivated

At least 6-months of previous experience in an SSC environment or in a customer services environment preferred.

Experience in using SAP, Excel and/or Salesforce is an advantage

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



