Technology



IT&S Group



You will be part of the P&O data group, you will apply your domain knowledge and familiarity with domain data processes to support the P&O organisation and HSE teams. The team provides daily operational data management, data engineering and analytics support to this organisation across a broad range of disciplines and applications. Specifically within the HSE area this includes: safety, health and environment, risk management, incident reporting, compliance and emissions reporting.

A data analyst collects, processes, and performs analyses on a variety of datasets. Their key responsibilities include interpreting complex data sets to identify trends and patterns, using analytical tools and methods to generate actionable insights, and crafting visualizations and reports to communicate those insights and recommendations to support decision-making. Data analysts collaborate closely with business domain collaborators to understand their data analysis needs, ensure data accuracy, write and recommend data-driven solutions and begin value impacting business problems.

Have an understanding of applying analytics in one or more key areas within the health, safety and environment domain e.g. causal analysis, predictive analytics etc.

Provide actionable, data-driven insights by combining deep statistical skills, data manipulation capabilities and business insight.

Proactively identify impactful opportunities and complete data analysis.

Clean, pre-process and analyse both structured and unstructured data

Develop data visualisations to analyse and interrogate broad datasets (e.g. with tools such as Microsoft PowerBI, Spotfire or similar).

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in a quantitative field, preferably statistics.

Experience working within safety, health, environmental or risk management & reporting domains including root cause analysis, causal analysis and predictive analytics.

Hands-on experience carrying out data analytics, data mining and product analytics in sophisticated, fast-paced environments.

Applied knowledge of data analytics and data pipelining tools and approaches across all data lifecycle stages.

Deep understanding of a few and a high-level understanding of several commonly available statistics approaches.

Ability to use SQL to write queries.

Scripting experience in R or python.

Ability to write and maintain data pipelines.

Customer-centric and pragmatic attitude. Focus on value delivery and swift execution, while maintaining attention to detail.

Good communication and social skills, with the ability to effectively communicate ideas, expectations, and feedback to team members, collaborators, and customers. Cultivate collaboration and partnership

Advanced analytics degree

NEBOSH qualification

Experience with Data technologies (e.g. Hadoop, Hive, and Spark) is a plus.

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



