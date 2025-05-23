Job summary

Finance



Business Support Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our outstanding team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a Data Analyst

Key Accountability

Perform investigation data analysis and exploratory data mining to uncover insights and trends.

Craft and build scalable data pipelines using Azure Databricks, Spark, and Delta Lake.

Collaborate with data engineers and architects to craft and implement efficient data pipelines in the Databricks platform.

Build pyspark based analytical data asset in finance to solve sophisticated business problems.

Apply expertise in star and snowflake schema structures and data models to optimize data storage and retrieval.

Perform performance tuning on SPARK SQL queries and pyspark dataframe, optimize data transformations, and improve query execution times for large data sources.

Design, develop, and maintain data structures and tables in Databricks Delta Lake for optimal storage and querying.

Work closely with multi-functional teams to understand business requirements and translate them into effective data solutions.

Create clear and concise user documentation for developed code, data transformations, and performance enhancements.

Analyze and comprehend existing SAP HANA SQL logic and procedures to identify conversion opportunities and optimization strategies for ADH Databricks SPARK SQL.

Stay up-to-date with industry trends and standard methodologies in data processing, performance optimization, and cloud technologies.

Education and Qualification:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field. Master's degree is a plus.

7+ years of experience as a Data Analyst or similar role, with a consistent track record of building data products/applications using pyspark.

Expertise in using Azure Databricks platform to build data pipelines.

Good understanding of data models, star and snowflake schema structures, and data normalization/denormalization principles.

Proficiency in Apache SPARK, Databricks, and SPARK SQL for data processing, transformation, and performance optimization.

Experience with performance tuning, query optimization, and fix SPARK SQL execution bottlenecks.

Exposure to advanced analytics, machine learning models, or working alongside Data Science teams.

Familiarity with cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, and their data services.

Familiarity with data visualization tools like Power BI, Tableau, or similar.

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail, with the ability to analyze complex data scenarios and provide effective solutions.

Good communication skills to collaborate with technical and non-technical collaborators and convey complex technical concepts.

Ability to work independently and within a team, managing multiple tasks and projects simultaneously.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



