Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

An exciting new job opportunity has arisen for a Data Engineering Analyst to join us in Budapest.

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to tackle some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Critical to achieving bp’s digital ambitions is the delivery of our high value data and analytics initiatives, and the enablement of the technologies and platforms that will support those objectives. We are developing deep data capability to transform the access, supply, control and quality to our vast and ever-growing reserves of data.

Technology is at the centre of BP’s Group Strategy. We use our data and technology expertise, to improve efficiency, increase effectiveness and harness the transformational potential of digital technologies and new business models.

Key Accountabilities:

Be a bridge between business and digital organizations and part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with other analysts, product managers, data scientists, data engineers, software engineers, data managers and business partners.

Provide actionable, data-driven business and product insights by combining deep statistical skills, data manipulation capabilities.

Maintain metrics and build dashboards.

Autonomously implement data analysis. Apply existing data & analytics strategies relevant to your immediate scope.

Partner with data engineers to define and build simple data models. Integrate existing tools to automate data ingestion, data manipulation, quality control and data analysis.

Adhere to and advocate for data analytics standard methodologies.

Present results to peers and team members.

Collaborates with collaborators.

Mentor others.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Advanced SQL knowledge.

Advanced scripting experience in R or python.

Degree educated in a quantitative field, preferably statistics, or equivalent.

Hands-on experience (typically approx. 3- 5 years) carrying out data analytics, data mining and product analytics in complex, fast-paced environments.

Applied knowledge of data analytics and data pipelining tools and approaches across all data lifecycle stages.

Deep understanding of a few and a high-level understanding of several commonly available statistics approaches.

Ability to write and maintain moderately complex data pipelines.

Strong business acumen.

Customer-centric and pragmatic attitude. Focus on value delivery and swift execution, while maintaining attention to detail.

Continuous learning and improvement mindset.

Desirable Criteria:

Advanced analytics degree.

Experience with technologies such as Hadoop, Hive, and Spark is a plus.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Big Data, Big Data, Big Data Hadoop, Business Acumen, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data Analytics, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Mining, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving, Python for Data Analysis, R Scripting, Scripting, Stakeholder Management {+ 1 more}



