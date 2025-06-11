Data Governance Lead

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

We’re gearing up for the future. At bp our goal for C&P is to deliver the future of mobility, energy and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms. C&P will become a hub, housing our midstream, lubricants, aviation, sale of chemicals, mobility and convenience, marketing and our next-generation businesses making it a highly coordinated and interconnected organization. And with safety being our core value, our dedication to safe and reliable operations will never change.

Global Business Services (GBS) is a coordinated part of bp, driving operational perfection and business solutions across the globe. GBS continues to evolve and plays a vital role in delivering business solutions that result in excellent outcomes for bp. We are a transformational engine continuing our focus on detailed customer experiences, digital and innovation !



KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Data governance framework: Demonstrate deep understanding of the data governance framework and play a key SME role supporting the Data Governance manager in crafting processes for consistent implementation.

Proven knowledge of data governance concepts around data definition and catalog, data ownership, data lineage, data policies and controls, data monitoring and data governance forums

Experience of working on data management tools such as Alation and MDG

Data definition and data glossary: Partner with the business and program team teams to detail business data glossary for assigned domain by assembling data definitions, data-standards, data lineage, data quality rules and critical metrics.

Ensure the data glossary always remains up to date by following an exacting change governance.

Data ownership and stewardship: Ensure smooth onboarding for data owners and data stewards by providing them vital trainings to carry out their role effectively. Engage with them on a periodic basis to provide progress updates and to seek support to eliminate impediments if any.

Extensive knowledge on Customer master and Material master Data by understanding integration with upstream and downstream legacy systems.

Demonstrate deep understanding of the data governance framework and play a key SME role supporting the Data Governance manager in crafting processes for consistent implementation.

Data Policies: Ensure alignment to policies related to data privacy, data lifecycle management and data quality management for the assigned data asset.

Partnership and Communication: Build a rapport with business collaborators, technology team, program team and wider digital solution and transformation team to find opportunities and areas to make a difference through the implementation of data governance framework!

EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS

8+ years of experience predominantly in data related disciplines such as data governance, data quality and data cleansing in oil and gas or financial services domain.

Expert knowledge of data governance concepts around data definition and catalog, data ownership, data lineage, data policies and controls, data monitoring and data governance forums.

Deep knowledge of SAP ERP and associated data structures

Must have been part of large, multi-year transformational change across multiple geographies across multiple data domains.

Comfortable to harmonise with senior partners and chair meetings/trainings related to data governance.

Experience of working on data management tools such as Alation and MDG

Soft skills: Active listening, communication and teamwork, presentation, Problem solving, Customer management.

Other: Project management. Domain knowledge [Procurement, Finance, Customer], Critical thinking, Storytelling.

Awareness of standard processes and new technologies in data management, data analytics space.

DESIRABLE CRITERIA

Good understanding of data visualization platforms such as Power BI, Tableau or QlikView

Exposure to data analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.