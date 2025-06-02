Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to seek some of the big sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and chip in of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are guiding the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our outstanding team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a Data Governance Senior Lead

Job Purpose:

The role of Data Governance Senior Lead is a key position within the FDO’s Data Management team. This role will help in driving the data governance framework and build a culture of data accountability across all data domains. The role is responsible for the execution of the data governance agenda including data definition, data ownership, data standards, data remediation and master data governance processes across Finance. The data governance senior lead is encouraged to work closely with the business teams as well as the data quality and data cleansing team to build high quality, trusted and discoverable data assets for bp. Data governance Senior Lead is encouraged to partner with the wider data management team in improvement of data quality by implementing data monitoring solutions. The ideal candidate will have a validated record in working with data governance platforms such as Alation or Collibra for SAP master data domains and should have worked on Master Data Governance (MDG) application to define MDG CRUD process for all key master data domains (Finance, Procurement and Customer).

Key Accountability

Coordinating with Data Stewards/Data Owners to enable identification of critical data elements for SAP master Data – Supplier/Finance/Bank master.

Develop and maintain a business-facing data glossary and data catalogue for SAP master data (Supplier, Customer, Finance (GL, Cost Center, Profit Center etc), bringing together data definitions, lineage, and usage for relevant SAP master Data

Define Data governance framework: Develop and implement data governance policies, standards, and processes to ensure data quality, data management, and compliance for relevant SAP Master Data (Finance, Supplier and Customer Master Data) Solution Design and Architecture: Develop both end-state and interim-state architecture for master data, ensuring alignment with business requirements and industry standard methodologies

Define and implement data models that align with business needs and bring together requirements for master data structures.

Craft scalable and maintainable data models by ensuring data creation through single source of truth

Conduct data quality assessments and implement corrective actions to address data quality issues.

Collaborate with multi-functional teams to ensure data governance practices are coordinated into all SAP relevant business processes.

Data Cataloging and Lineage: Manage data cataloging and lineage to provide insight into data assets, their origins, and transformations in SAP environment

Facilitate governance forums, data domain councils, and change advisory boards to review data issues, standards, and continuous improvements.

Collaborate with the Data Governance Manager to advance the data governance agenda.

Responsible to prepare data documentation, including data models, process flows, governance policies, and stewardship responsibilities.

Collaborate with IT, data management, and business units to implement data governance standard methodologies and migrate from ECC to S/4 MDG

Monitoring and Reporting: Monitor data governance activities, measure progress, and report on important areas to senior management.

Training and Awareness: Conduct training sessions and build awareness programs to promote data governance within the organization.

Data structures and models: Demonstrate deep understanding of SAP (and other ERP system such as JD Edwards etc.) master data structures such as Vendor, Customer, Cost center, Profit Center, GL Accounts etc

Experience and qualifications

9+ years of experience predominantly in data related disciplines such as Data Governance, SAP master Data and data quality in oil and gas or financial services domain

Experience of implementing data governance in SAP environment both transactional and master data.

Knowledge of data governance concepts around data definition and catalog, data ownership, data lineage, data policies and controls, data monitoring and data governance forums

Deep knowledge of SAP ERP and associated data structures

Ability to influence senior collaborators and key business contact to collect and review the requirements for MDG

Demonstrable experience in driving Master data solutioning to implement S/4 Hana Green field.

Strong knowledge on SAP peripheral systems and good understanding of Upstream and downstream impact of master understanding of Master data attributes and its impact

Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities.

Shift timing: CET working hours

Skills:

