Data & MI Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

The Business Integration and Planning team sits within the People, Culture and Communications entity in bp. Business Integration and Planning is accountable for the centralized activity of planning and performance management across both Global Workplace and PC&C.

In line with this, the key activities include Owning the value and performance management framework, Embedding the planning and prioritization, providing subject-matter-expert investment governance and Optimizing delivery.

The purpose of this role is to support consistency in the capture and reporting of data and MI, across all Global Workplace by:

Working with Workplace external service providers, to facilitate consistency of input data to be able to drive accurate reporting which is timely and meaningful through the development of specifications, actions plans and landmarks within agreed plans at least one quarter in advance of landmarks

Support the creation of, and maintain, the taxonomy of data including the development of specifications with broad mentorship only on the approach and method of work on a yearly basis.

Audit the accuracy and completeness of the workplace data sources and propose improvements and actions that will achieve longer term objectives.

Working with the group technology team and group finance team to ensure alignment, across all geographies, of bp’s Workplace technology to provide inputs to the MI reporting solution through the development of short-term objectives through working relationships on specific business issues which may involve supervision of daily activities of support employees.

Assisting in the design of a suite of reporting tools to help support bp leadership make key decisions regarding Workplace with situations, issues or problems being faced are usually different and day-to-day.

A meaningful requirement is that the individual will become trained to foundation level in the Vested methodology and ensure new team members receive adequate Vested training.

Key Accountabilities:

Provide clear, accurate and timely MI and reporting that supports the bp Workplace team and the group’s real estate strategy.

Provide input and support into the design of dashboards, applying tools such as Power BI, PC&C data lake of information for easy consumption and providing insights into disparate data sets.

Support on the document management processes across workplace.

Working with global Workplace teams and partners to co-ordinate the collection and curation of key data including occupancy sensors, desk booking and security badge data on a day-to-day basis.

Supervise and maintain the key datasets ensuring completeness, accuracy and timeliness.

Provide ad hoc support to Workplace leadership on data and reporting issues with solutions being derived following a diverse range of procedures.

Managing the implementation of new tools, processes, and data flows with the wider team to ensure successful adoption and ongoing alignment which are operated within specific guidelines, well-defined company policies and procedures.

Produce and maintain documentation of key processes.

EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

A minimum of a bachelor’s degree (or equivalent), master’s degree or equivalent experience preferred in one of the following fields: Project management, Construction Management, Architecture, Engineering or related field.

Significant knowledge of one’s own subject area.

Demonstrable experience in delivering results in diverse cultures, an inquisitive yet supportive attitude whilst promoting innovation and continuous improvement

Extensive knowledge of process efficiency, data quality, systems performance and development

Experience working on Technology solutions and with large data store/databases.

Good attention to detail.

Experience in producing high quality reports/dashboards to answer business questions.

Excellent communications and interpersonal skills

DESIRABLE CRITERIA:

Ability to respond efficiently and effectively in a constantly changing environment

Confident individual who takes ownership of tasks and drives to completion

Good communication skills both verbal and written, collaborative and flexible style

Previous experience within a facilities & property management environment, preferably in a global enterprise with a diverse range of operations, property types and installations

Good collaborator engagement skills, building balanced networks of using high EQ

Experience of working globally or in a multi-country setting, with cultural awareness and language skills specific to region

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company! We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided with reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Building services and standards, Building sustainability, Communication, Continuous improvement, Contract Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Financial Analysis, Integrated Planning, Long Term Planning, Project execution planning, Real estate and location Strategy, Safety Leadership, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management, Translating strategy into plans, Waterfall Model, Workplace colleague experience



