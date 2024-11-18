Job summary

Finance



Business Support Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to tackle some of the big, sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a Data Modeler!

ROLE SYNOPSIS

This role drives adoption of the corporate data model and will focus on using the model to facilitate managing data as a reusable asset. This drives consistency of; model, ownership, definition and structure from operational build through to Analytic consumption.



KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES



Strategy, Frameworks & Methodology: Responsible for modelling-related frameworks, methods and work products, and he overall strategic approach to drive value from modelling



• Establishes alignment of technologies to enable record keeping including model management, cataloguing,

master, reference and metadata management

• Defines roles and responsibilities including hand-offs and controls for all data modelling SMEs and their relationships with interfacing teams

• Defines and maintains data modelling related work products as part of the DAS data change methodology

• Represents DAS for all elements of the data model as part of a formal Design Authority providing governance

oversight

• Delivers modelling strategies which are optimized for read & write, curated reusable store as well as adaptable analytic constructs.

Business Information Model: Maintains the Business Information Model layer of the corporate data model, ensuring

integration across all layers

• Analyses and groups ‘like’ data into business domains

• Identifies new candidate data items to be added to the Business Information

Model (BIM), resolving duplicates

and conflicts in definitions and standards as part of the process

• Recommends candidate data owners through domain modelling

• Works with Business Process Experts and source system experts to determine data standards.

Model Delivery: Builds physical models which support delivery of analytics-ready data packets for exploitation in a data science setting

• Crafts data structures which deliver efficient performance for speed of analytic response

• Sets out mappings to the optimum source of reusable data of known quality.

Project Delivery: Oversees, advises colleagues and participates in delivery of data modelling activities

• Educates key partners on the broader role of the data model and how it can be used most effectively

across a data change portfolio

• Plays a meaningful role in modelling in-scope data within a given change project and assisting in the identification of

relevant domain data owners

• Engages with IT to avoid a disconnect between a business view of data and the physical view of data structures

and application data tables

• Takes accountability for the sign-off of data models produced by projects, ensuring they are aligned to the enterprise data model and data architecture principles.

• Inputs into and approves data warehouse design including the definition of layers, modelling approach for each and their acceptable use!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



