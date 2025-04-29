Data Operations Administrator

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to tackle some of the big, sophisticated challenges that matter for the future !

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Key Accountabilities and challenges

Implement day-to-day customer master data queries and activities:

Provide site master data support for set up, transfers and retirement of sites

Retail site set ups.

Amendment of site details

Coordination with Terminal Partners

Analysis of Data and Execution

Maintaining good relationships with business functions

Ensure data input is consistent with the data standards and meets the required levels of completeness

Run Data performance reports for the key quality measures of completeness, consistency, uniqueness, accuracy and participate in operations meetings on SLA agreements and critical metric measures

Ensure the integrity of data input is consistent with the data standards and meets the required levels of completeness. Complete sustainable data quality improvement plans that align to data policies and standards.

Run Data performance reports for the key quality measures of completeness, consistency, uniqueness, and accuracy

Generate and analyze MDM monthly performance reports/statistics for key quality measures of completeness, consistency, efficiency, and accuracy.

Identify and implement process and solution requirements for the master data management process

Regularly supervise and resolve outstanding master data management issues. Based on agreed trigger points, further increase to higher levels of authority for solution or direction and feedback

Identify and give to the improvement of defective trends or areas of process performance weakness in the end-to-end process.

Chip in towards the data enrichment process for the Data sub-tower on a continuous improvement cycle

Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners

Role will cover US applications.

Key Relationships:

Sales, Sales Operations & Marketing teams

Logistics & Supply teams

Distributors & Resellers

External business partners

Crucial Education & Experience

Proficient in English language with the ability to express any idea without hesitation, have good vocabulary and grammar; people understand you easily. Both your spoken and written skills are good.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in management, Business, Finance, Accounting, or related field

Minimum of 4 -6 years of proven ability handling a client-service oriented function with experience in Procurement / Supply chain/Customer or Finance field experience

Consistent record in master data systems management and development; with hands-on experience taking care of data conversion, consolidation, enrichment, and harmonization.

Sound experience in SAP or any other ERP system is required.

Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

Ability to communicate and influence across various levels in the organization.

Engaging and collaborative way of working

Resilient and experienced in working in sophisticated environment



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Long Term Planning {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.