Data Operations Analyst (FTC)

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team? Join our Digital Solutions Team in Szeged and advance your career as a Data Operations Analyst (Fixed-term contract)!

Digital Solutions combines various processes ranging from global transformation delivery, project and program portfolio management, change management, template, business process management, automation centre of excellence, global data management and others.

Key Accountabilities:

Ensure Tax exemption procedures for Lubricant-Castrol Customers delivering business with BP in USA and Canada are accurate and are timely maintained in BP’s systems in accordance with business Service Level Agreements (SLAs, ie Turnaround Time) and the tax compliancy framework.

Run timely Data reports for key quality measures of completeness, consistency, uniqueness, and accuracy in tax exemption databases throughout our supported customers and countries.

Identify and implement process and solution requirements for the master data management process.

Be the centre of expertise for FBT Europe in our ERP and CRM systems (SAP, Salesforce) and components of various Satellite systems through the process of analysis, investigation, coaching and maintenance.

Identify and carry out continuous Improvement initiatives and provide support to Analysts in CI methodology and run the project if it is required.

Coordinate through a variety of stakeholders to support BP with the necessary tax compliancy framework in our US Castrol business.

Support reoccurring and adhoc audit requirements by data analysis, documentation, active representation.

Work in US time shift on a weekly rotation basis (US time covered 14:30-23:00 CET).

Essential Education & Experience:

Min. 2-3 years of relevant working experience is required. A relevant BSc/MSc degree is a plus.

Analytical mindset and analyst knowledge.

Experience in data administration or master data systems development with a good understanding of the principles of data conversion, consolidation and harmonization.

Sound experience with CRM systems and a deep knowledge of SAP.

Previous experience in data management, understanding of Sales and Non Sales Tax regulations in terms of applicable exemptions and process efficiency is preferable.

Outstanding coordination, prioritization and stakeholder management skills.

Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organization and the capability to coordinate and delegate.

Engaging in a collaborative way of working.

Willingness to work in US time shift on a weekly rotation basis (US time covered 14:30-23:00 CET).

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements.

Life & health insurance, medical care package.

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement.

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options.

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room.

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program.

Possibility to join our social communities and networks.

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment.

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Skills:

