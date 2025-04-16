Data Operations Senior Analyst

Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (FBT) centre in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the FBT centre will drive innovative digital solutions and agile ways of working !

Key Accountabilities

Implement day to day customer master data queries and activities: Provide site master data support for set up, transfers and retirement of sites.

Retail site set ups.

Amendment of site details

Closing of sites

Monthly rebate payments to customers

Fuel Card Customer maintenance!

Suspense Transaction Maintenance

Air BP Customer Maintenance

Maintaining good relationships with business function, GBS ANZ

Ensure data input is consistent with the data standards and meets the required levels of completeness.

Run Data performance reports for the key quality measures of completeness, consistency, uniqueness, accuracy and participate on operations meetings on SLA agreements and critical metrics.

Ensure the integrity of data input is consistent with the data standards and meets the required levels of completeness. Implement sustainable data quality improvement plans that aligns to data policies and standards.

Run Data performance reports for the key quality measures of completeness, consistency, uniqueness, and accuracy.

Generate and analyse MDM monthly performance reports/statistics for key quality measures of completeness, consistency, efficiency, and accuracy.

Identify and implement process and solution requirements for the master data management process.

Regularly supervise and resolve outstanding master data management issues. Based on agreed trigger points, further advance to higher levels of authority for solution or direction and feedback

Identify and contribute to the improvement of defective trends or areas of process performance weakness in the end-to-end process.

Contribute towards the data enrichment process for the Data sub-tower on a continuous improvement cycle.

Working hours (ANZ Shift) to support Business Partner

Crucial Education & Experience

Bachelor’s degree in management, Business, Finance, Accounting, or related field

Minimum of 7-9 years of experience handling a client-service oriented function with experience in Procurement / Supply chain/Customer or Finance field experience

Demonstrated ability in master data systems management and development; with hands-on experience looking after customer master data, data conversion, consolidation, enrichment.

Sound experience in SAP, Salesforce is required.

Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organisation.

Engaging and collaborative way of working

Resilient and guide in working in sophisticated environment.

Approaches

Own your success - Accountable for delivering innovative business outcomes; Seeks opportunities to improve and digitize process delivery; Adheres to safe and ethical work practices.

Accountable for delivering innovative business outcomes; Seeks opportunities to improve and digitize process delivery; Adheres to safe and ethical work practices. Think big - Actively builds own knowledge, capabilities, and skills for the future; Values teamwork and collaborates to achieve results.

Actively builds own knowledge, capabilities, and skills for the future; Values teamwork and collaborates to achieve results. Be curious - Willing to suggest new ways of working, processes and technologies; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers.

Willing to suggest new ways of working, processes and technologies; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers. Effortless customer experiences - Understands customer needs and delivers digital flawless self-service customer experiences.

Understands customer needs and delivers digital flawless self-service customer experiences. Digital first - Applies creative digital solutions to solve problems.

Key Competencies

Operational Excellence - Has a sound understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem resolution and organisational change.

- Has a sound understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem resolution and organisational change. Risk Management - Identifies external and internal factors that impact risk and mitigation opportunities. Identifies potential new or emerging risks / threats and implements mitigation plans.

- Identifies external and internal factors that impact risk and mitigation opportunities. Identifies potential new or emerging risks / threats and implements mitigation plans. Change Management - Builds energy around a change using a systematic approach to transition from the present to the desired state.

- Builds energy around a change using a systematic approach to transition from the present to the desired state. Digital Fluency - Optimally uses digital guidance, tools, methodologies, and security measures for operating as a digital business. Uses digital tools to collaborate, organize, plan and reflect on digital data.

- Optimally uses digital guidance, tools, methodologies, and security measures for operating as a digital business. Uses digital tools to collaborate, organize, plan and reflect on digital data. Analytical Thinking - Systematically breaks down a sophisticated problem or process into component parts using logical analysis techniques to reach a solution. Logically assesses relationships, grasps interdependencies, and reviews trends within a sophisticated problem or situation. Challenges assumptions and reliability of acquired information.

- Systematically breaks down a sophisticated problem or process into component parts using logical analysis techniques to reach a solution. Logically assesses relationships, grasps interdependencies, and reviews trends within a sophisticated problem or situation. Challenges assumptions and reliability of acquired information. Decision Making – Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety of factors including commercial awareness, risk, and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions and derive insights.

– Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety of factors including commercial awareness, risk, and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions and derive insights. Innovation - Adapts existing processes, methods, and ways of working to drive efficiency. Uses digital technologies to develop new insights, projects, and opportunities.

- Adapts existing processes, methods, and ways of working to drive efficiency. Uses digital technologies to develop new insights, projects, and opportunities. Influencing - Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes, and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short term customer needs and communicates benefits to the collaborator. Knows when and how to use the chain of command.

- Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes, and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short term customer needs and communicates benefits to the collaborator. Knows when and how to use the chain of command. Problem Solving - Evaluates and prioritises problems for own area. Resolves problems in a timely way, using a combination of logic and experience to make decisions and tackle problems.

- Evaluates and prioritises problems for own area. Resolves problems in a timely way, using a combination of logic and experience to make decisions and tackle problems. Relationship Management - Establishes and handles relationships with peers and internal business partners to achieve results.

- Establishes and handles relationships with peers and internal business partners to achieve results. Business Acuity - Identifies new or alternative approaches to performing business activities more efficiently



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.