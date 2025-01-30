Data Ops Control Manager

This role is eligible for relocation within country

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big, sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our extraordinary team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career.

The person will administer controls and associated risks for FBT Data operations function and provide confidence to Leadership Team that the required programs are in place and working effectively. The role will develop and improve our controls & risk mitigation management programs in response to the multifaceted environment that FBT Data operations operates with different business teams, suppliers and customers. The role also has responsibility for conducting risk assurance activities.

Key Accountabilities and challenges

The role includes but not limited to: driving bp’s Ethics & Compliance; Document & record the controls; facilitate smooth internal & external audits; develop practices and maintain documentation; develop standard and coordinated controls processes, procedures and reporting systems.

Manage risk for FBT Data operations with respect to safety, bp values, beliefs & behaviors and aligned with bp Code of Conduct.

Develop and implement Risk and Compliance (R&C) activities for the key risk areas and assure that FBT Data operations has an effective risk management program.

Monitor known and emerging risks, measure internal control efficiency and develop action items to mitigate identified risks.

Provide overview and assurance that adequate controls are effective and operational. This will be accomplished by utilization of self-verification and control monitoring tools.

Act as Ethics and Compliance Liaison (ECL) with the accountability for planning and implementing an effective Ethics and Compliance program in FBT Data operations including risk assessment, reporting and mitigation of E&C risks.

As part of ECL accountabilities, act as the Responsible Individual (delegate) for FBT Data operations. This includes triage of all concerns raised within the function, appointment of individuals for investigations, review investigate reports and work with leadership on implementing investigation recommended actions.

Continuously evaluate and improve our functional risk management program in response to changing external environment.

Engagement as required with external risk management organizations to understand the standard processes and identify new opportunities to improve our risk program.

Relationships This role is responsible for embedding Risk and Compliance awareness and conformance across all FBT Data operations teams. Close engagement with the Ethics & Compliance (E&C) function and legal to facilitate functional alignment with bp E&C. Work cross segments and externally to share standard processes, specifically with respect to enhancing controls.

Support head of FBT Data operations in different control forums.

Operations

Self-lead end to end control processes effectively including issue resolutions.

Manage unique requests related to controls with meaningful requirements and demands.

Provide end to end proactive monitoring and management of controls in the processes.

Resolve issues that are raised by the team, coordinate and monitor them.

Ensure control compliance that may differ from country to country, failing which may result in a negative impact on bp.

Continue focus to improve the process controls, accuracy, proactively identifying and eliminating operational risks.

Ability to orchestrate end-to-end test strategies with a focus on control adequacy.

Accelerator Accountabilities

Constantly scans for improvement opportunities and implements progressive solutions that solve our most complicated and complex problems.

Moves at a high pace while collaborating, managing risks, communicating, thinking globally while demonstrating bp’s values, behaviors and attitudes.

Continuously promotes agile methodology through both adopting agile principles and actively championing every opportunity.

Thinks digital delivery first through applying digital expertise to problems, through understanding and promoting automation and through analyzing data to create breakthrough solutions.

Builds capability through inspiring teams to learn new skills, adopt new practices and seek growth opportunities.

Essential Education & Experience

Graduate degree or equivalent experience in related area.

12+ Yrs Experience in risk mitigation principles and techniques to provide continued improvement of controls. Have experience in Master Data, Data Governance in Finance/Customer or Procurement.

Strong interpersonal and influencing skills and the ability to engage at all levels of the organization. Excellent Collaborator experience.

Excellent analytical, strategy development and execution.

Excellent communication both written and oral.

Experience in SAP ERP and advanced skills in Power BI, Excel will be an advantage.



