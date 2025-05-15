Data Platforms Governance Risk & Compliance Specialist

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

The Compute and Data Platforms organization emphasizes a culture of transparency, accountability, and trust by promoting strong governance, effective risk management, and adherence to regulatory compliance. These efforts help bp balance security with usability, optimize technology investments, and stay ahead of emerging cyber threats. This role reports to the Senior Principal of Data Platforms and is responsible for driving global compliance initiatives.

Key Responsibilities

As a leader in Kuala Lumpur, you will oversee the delivery of IT compliance activities. Your responsibilities include driving IT risk and compliance programs for core platforms, advising on audit and compliance requirements, supporting the scope and execution of complex audit programs, conducting assessments for external audit requests, completing compliance attestations, and providing evidence for both internal and external audits.

What You'll Deliver

Lead the IT risk and compliance program for our multi-cloud data platforms.

Drive continuous improvement initiatives to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of the compliance program.

Partner with IT security, cloud engineering, and platform teams to integrate COBIT control objectives, IT SOx, and NIST security controls into our core platforms, alongside automation efforts.

Cultivate and maintain relationships with global stakeholders and external audit teams.

Lead, mentor, and develop a high-performing, resilient team, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and career growth.

What You Need to Succeed (Experience and Qualifications)

Education:

A tertiary-level education or equivalent relevant work experience.

Experience:

Extensive experience in a governance, risk, and compliance role in a large-scale organization.

Deep knowledge of IT SOx and the broader legal and regulatory landscape.

Proven experience leading complex audits within large multinational organizations.

Demonstrated success in leadership and in building effective, collaborative relationships with customers, other digital teams, and external partners.

Leadership and Emotional Intelligence:

Foster a positive team morale and empower your team members.

Create an open environment where team members feel comfortable sharing ideas.

Display strong leadership, adhering to bp’s code of conduct and values.

Promote a culture of agility, change, and open communication.

Be self-aware, managing your impact on others.

Demonstrate cultural fluency and sensitivity when working across diverse cultural contexts.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.