Data Science Lead (Machine Learning/AI)

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

The People Insights & Analytics Data Science Lead will champion people data and innovative data science analyses. The role is part of People & Culture (P&C) team, which supports bp with people data, analytics, and insights to inform and influence decision making at every level.

Key Responsibilities

Design and deploy sophisticated advanced people analytics research to test hypotheses aligned to stakeholder requirements.

Identify areas to increase efficiency and automation of processes.

Set up and maintain automated data processes.

Data ETL, validation and cleansing.

Define and track key performance indicators.

Develop and support reporting requirements.

Monitor and audit data quality specific to the purposes of people analytics research.

Liaise with internal teams to fully understand data content.

Analyse employee listening data linked to business outcomes.

Manipulate, analyse and interpret complex people and broader business datasets to provide valuable and actionable insights.

Lead upskilling workshops and data science programmes across our thriving analytics community.

Working across multiple programmes and internal initiatives to satisfy the demand for insights with rapidly evolving technology.

Essential Education, Experience and Job Requirements

A degree in a quantitative field (Computer Science, Data Science, Mathematics) or equivalent experience.

Minimum 4 years of data science practice experience in large organisations.

Working knowledge of research design, statistics, and analytics (particularly in psychology, behavioural economics or occupational psychology), ideally to degree level or equivalent experience.

Excellent numerical and analytical skills.

Applied knowledge of advanced data science tools and methods e.g. SEM, Regression, Cluster analyses etc.

Applied knowledge of data modelling, data cleansing, and data enrichment techniques.

The capacity to develop and document procedures and workflows.

The ability to carry out data quality control, validation and linkage.

The ability to produce clear graphical representations and data visualisations.

Strong verbal and written communication are essential, with an ability to confidently respond to questions.

Proven history of delivering within company-wide programmes within a global organisation which is metrics driven.

Experience of collaborating with technical partners to scale digital solutions in pursuit of data science outputs to support business outcomes.

Applied mastery of statistical software (R, Python, Azure, Databricks and database languages (SQL/NoSQL).

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

