Data Science Lead

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

Let me tell you about the role

This role is part of People Insights & Analytics team, within People & Culture (P&C), which supports bp with people data, analytics, and insights to advise and influence decision making at every level.

You will be part of a team of embedded experts and deliver projects using sophisticated data science methods to understand connect people experience and business outcomes and objectives.

We are a passionate team of people who are driven to raise the capability of all our HR teams, our business leaders.

What you will deliver

Design and deploy sophisticated advanced people analytics research to test hypotheses aligning to business requirements.

Set up and maintain automated data processes

Data ETL, validation and cleansing

Define and track key performance indicators

Develop and support reporting requirements

Analyse employee listening data linked to business outcomes

Manipulate, analyse and interpret complex people and broader business datasets to provide valuable and actionable insights

Lead upskilling workshops and data science programmes across our thriving analytics community.

What you will need to be successful

A strong background in understanding and interpreting data to bring informative conclusions and Hypotheses for business benefit to business partners.

Therefore, good business / commercial foresight, strong understanding of analytics, people agenda and storytelling skills are important.

Solid understanding of research design, statistics, and analytics (particularly in psychology, behavioural, economics or occupational psychology).

Excellent numerical and analytical skills

Experience in advanced data science tools and methods e.g. SEM, Regression, Cluster analyses etc.

The ability to produce clear graphical representations and data visualisations

Proven history of delivering within company-wide programmes within a global organisation which is metrics driven

Experience of collaborating with technical partners to scale digital solutions in pursuit of data science outputs to support business outcomes

Applied mastery of statistical software (R, Python, Azure, Databricks and database languages (SQL/NoSQL)

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.