Data Scientist / Machine Learning Engineer

Being part of the P&O Digital Delivery data group, you will apply your experience and familiarity with domain data processes to support the P&O organisation across teams such as Wells & Subsurface, Production and bp Solutions. These teams provides daily operational data management, data engineering and analytics support to this organisation across a broad range of disciplines, applications and business requirements.
A data scientist applies scientific methods, processes, algorithms, and systems to extract knowledge and insights from structured and unstructured data. Their key responsibilities include collecting and analyzing large sets of data, using machine learning algorithms, statistical models, and data processing techniques to predict future trends and provide actionable insights. A machine learning engineer designs and develops artificial intelligence (AI) systems that can learn and make decisions autonomously. Their key responsibilities include creating and optimizing machine learning models, developing algorithms that enable machines to perform tasks without explicit programming, and working with large datasets to train these models. They collaborate with data scientists, software engineers, and domain experts to implement machine learning solutions that address specific business needs. Additionally, machine learning engineers are responsible for ensuring the scalability and efficiency of machine learning systems, continuously improving model performance through rigorous testing and validation, and staying updated with the latest advancements in the field to integrate cutting-edge techniques into their work.
Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.