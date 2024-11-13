Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as Data Scientist Manager !

ROLE SYNOPSIS:

The role of Staff data scientist is a senior-level position within a data-science team, responsible for leading and giving to sophisticated data analysis, modeling, and machine learning projects. This role plays a pivotal role in extracting actionable insights, driving strategic decision-making, and enhancing business processes through data-driven solutions.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Advanced Data Analysis and Modeling: Feature selection and dimensionality reduction. Model evaluation and validation. Data modeling techniques.

Domain knowledge: Expertise in domain in which the data scientist operates is critical for asking relevant questions and creating significant solutions.

Business Insight: Understanding of business operations, market dynamics, and financial implications to prioritize data science projects that align with the FDO's goals

Out of Code computing: Use libraries that support out-of-core computing, such as Dask in Python These libraries can process data that doesn't fit into memory by reading it in smaller portions from disk.

Machine Learning: Innovation and Strategy - Technical directions on models and techniques in the team. Advanced Machine Learning Skills for complex models.

Partnership and Communication: Effectively communicate to non-technical customers. Domain process understanding from SME. Communicate findings through visualization so interaction with visualization and reporting authorities.

Continuous Learning: Stay relevant through technical data science with domain understanding.

Data Ethics and Privacy: Anonymization and Pseudonymization. Data Retention Policies.

Database Management: Knowledge of working with databases and querying data using SQL or NoSQL databases is valuable for accessing and extracting data

Project Management: Ability to lead data science projects effectively, including prioritizing, planning, and delivering results within set timelines.

Statistical Analysis and Mathematics: Solid grasp of statistical methods and mathematical concepts are needed for data analysis, modeling, and drawing significant insights from data.

EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Overall: DS&T - Data & Analysis [Data Science Team] plays a crucial role in driving data- informed decision-making and generating actionable insights to support the company's goals. This team is responsible for processing, analyzing, and interpreting large and sophisticated datasets from multiple datasets to provide valuable insights and recommendations across various domains

An experienced [10years+] with master's degree or equivalent experience in quantitative, qualitative field such as Computer Science, Statistics, Mathematics, Physics, Engineering, or a related data field is often required.

Skills: Leadership role in Data Analysis, Programming proficiency in Python, SQL, Azure data bricks, Statistics & Mathematics

Leadership qualities to steer the team. Strategic direction and technical expertise.

Soft skills: Active listening, translate business problems into data questions, Communication and partnership.

Data Sources: SAP, Concur, Salesforce, Workday, Excel files

Able to prepare analytical reports, presentations and/or visualization dashboards to communicate findings, KPIs and insights to both technical and non-technical partners.

Stay up to date with industry trends, standard methodologies and new technologies in data analytics, machine learning, data science technique !

DESIRABLE CRITERIA:

Certified in SQL, Machine learning, Azure data bricks.

Extensive experience (typically 10+ years)

Effective team manager, managing team of 6-8 individuals. Lead, senior data scientists and/or data engineers.

Effective team manager, managing team of 6-8 individuals. Lead, senior data scientists and/or data engineers.

Tools and Libraries: Pandas, PySpark, NumPy, and SciPy. NLP, Fuzzy matching logic.

Experience with SAP systems and data structures, including SAP ECC, SAP S/4HANA, or SAP BW.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.