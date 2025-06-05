Data Scientist (fixed term)

Job summary

Entity:

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Trading Analytics & Insight organization and advance your career as a



Data Scientist (Fundamentals Modelling & Innovation Analyst)

Fixed term until 2026 September

Fundamentals Modelling & Innovation (FM&I) analysts work in self-empowered, cross-discipline squads. We endeavor to continuously improve Trading Analytics & Insights’ (TA&I) Analytics Edge, developing and automating fundamentals models to enable our partners across T&S to respond more accurately, efficiently, and holistically to market events, maximising commercial opportunities. You will play a key role working in diverse squads to develop innovative solutions to exciting business problems in a highly multifaceted commercial environment.

While working with traders and market strategists to provide focused analytical expertise to deliver high-quality, robust modelling and tooling to support commercial decision making, FM&I Analysts will use their experience of modelling methodologies, and econometrics to drive forward analytical efficiency.

In this role You will:

Be responsible for delivering analysis and modelling to provide commercial insights, using relationships to stay up to date with internal developments in statistical techniques, whilst identifying process improvements and applying insights from the external environment.

Develop and implement fundamental balances, pricing models and other tools to surface commercial opportunities within the low-carbon, power, gas, and oil markets, harnessing standard processes and advanced modelling techniques.

Engage with partners (traders and analysts) to ensure that solutions/models are optimal and deliver deep commercial insight.

Identify repetitive processes that can be standardised into modules that can be reused across projects.

Develop strong partnerships with trading and origination partners and market strategists to ensure critical information is captured and used in our models.

Act as a subject matter expert and ensure that knowledge and information is shared and embedded across all members of the trading analytics community.

Identify and prioritize fundamental and quantitative analysis/modelling that provide commercial insight for trading, present results to the necessary partners and influence commercial decisions

What You will need to be successful:

Relevant university education in STEM or other quantitative field (e.g. finance, engineering, computer science or equivalent experience)

Strong communication skills with the ability to communicate analytics and influence commercial decisions

Fluent English

Knowledge of python and core libraries applicable to data science (e.g., pandas, NumPy, statsmodels, scikit-learn, etc...)

Experience using visualisation tools to surface analytics; Power BI and Plotly Dash preferred

Experience with a range of modelling techniques including, regression, time series analysis, forecast modelling and machine learning.

Excellent problem-solving ability and strong attention to detail

Experience using a coding language to develop models and analytical tools

Experience manipulating and analysing large, complex datasets

Independent, creative problem solver that can find alternative solutions to pycomplex problems

Desire to continually improve with a passion to innovate and the ability to develop new analytical methodologies

Ability and desire to work in a fast-paced, dynamic trading environment

Desirable Experience & Skills:

Knowledge and experience in global energy markets with the ability to identify and prioritise fundamental and quantitative analysis/modelling that provides commercial insights to the trading organisation

Understanding of supply and demand drivers together with how physical and related financial instruments are traded.

Track record of working with traders or other business partners to create commercially actionable models

Practical knowledge of data engineering practices (designing and building robust data pipelines)

Experience working with a data science platform; Dataiku preferred

Understanding of SQL

Experience working within an Agile squad

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Computational Thinking, Continued Learning, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data Management, Data Sourcing, Data visualization and interpretation, Dialogue enablement, Exposure Management, Machine Learning, Macroeconomics, Market analysis methods, Market Risk Management, Statistics, Trade execution and management, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge



Legal Disclaimer:

