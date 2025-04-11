Data Senior Analyst, Fixed term , 20 hours

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives. It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Join our Trading Data & Confirms function team and advance your career as a

Data Senior Analyst- Part time, 20 hours, fixed term until 10/3/2027.



In this role You will:

Perform all lifecycle maintenance services in a timely and accurate manner.

Assist the Team Lead/Manager to meet the SLAs between the iData Team and its customers through use of the appropriate metrics and Key Performance Indicators.

Gain an awareness of the causes of risk in each function through the deal life cycle. Understands the importance of controls and the obligation to report control deficiencies such as fraud, potential for failure and failure of internal controls relevant to the Control Process.

Assist with documentation of business processes which meet the requirements of both GFS and GBS in support of the standardisation and simplification of the iData process models employed to support the IST and Treasury business.

Ensure business analysis is in support of the most efficient service model which meets each functions minimum operating standard.

Develop and maintain robust partner relationships, including Settlements and Treasury Operations. Liaise with other teams to ensure smooth operations.

Participate in and coordinate ad hoc projects as required.

Handle deviations and exceptions and call out any significant control breakdown.

Review & update SharePoint workflow processes



We have the following requirements:

University or college degree

2-4 years relevant experience

Fluency in English

High level of accuracy, working under time-pressure

Ability to multi-task and priorities

Good understanding of systems and data structures

Flexible, motivated personality

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested.

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Customer experience, Decision Making, Group Problem Solving, Internal control and compliance, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trading knowledge



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.