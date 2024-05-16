Data Services & Integration Manager

Job summary

ROLE SYNOPSIS

Clear and accurate description of the role i.e. business context, why the job exists, purpose of the role. The Role Synopsis is a brief statement to resolve:•The job and its purpose – Why does the job exist?•Desired strategic outcome of the position – What is the job intended to achieve?•Where the job fits into the organisation’s goals – What impact does the role have on bp’s business?•Exactly what the position is required for – How does it impact bp’s business?Global Business Services (GBS) is BP’s shared services organisation. GBS contributes by standardising and modernising business activities, whilst maintaining a robust control environment and driving operational excellence. There are five GBS Centres globally, situated in Europe, Africa, Asia, America and ANZ and Central Teams across all locations as well as the UK and Houston.We aim to drive operational excellence and are empowered to lead global change that will standardise and modernise business activities across the entire BP group. To achieve this, we work on process optimisation that utilises next generation technology solutions and process automation tools.Our employees are encouraged to take ownership of ambitious objectives, and we are proud of their achievements. We also celebrate our employee value proposition which helps to make GBS a fun, exciting and fulfilling place to work and includes a requirement that all our roles offer some form of agile working. This helps us to enable the integration of our work and personal commitments. GBS is a growing organisation that is looking for ambitious people to welcome into our team as we help shape BP’s future. All roles in BP Global Business Services offer some form of agile working to enable you to integrate your work and personal commitmentsThis role owns the corporate data model and will focus on using the model to facilitate managing data as a reusable asset. This drives consistency of; model, ownership, definition, and structure from operational create through to analytic consumption. The role involves making sure data is connected across all layers from concept to business ownership through to physical layers. This is achieved by supporting the incremental creation of a corporate view of data through consistent engagement with data change projects.The role will include the full breadth of delivery and engagement - from influencing and presenting to senior stakeholders, understanding 'what' and 'why' of the business requirement, through to overseeing and actively driving execution.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

•Please try and limit these to six points.•Indicates the main duties involved.•These primary accountabilities are those over which the job holder has a controlling impact on end results.•The first half of the statement should describe a main activity and include at least one “action verb” which gives the job holder’s responsibility for the activity, so describing what is done and to what/whom. For example: Provide technical service support to the strategic performance unit’s (SPU’s)...•The second half of the statement should describe why or the end result of the job: for example: ‘In particular, provide technical service support in the evaluation and support of new deepwater production projects and existing deepwater facilities to meet project milestones.•Describe the outcome rather than method of achieving the outcome.•Always use present tense.•Use non-technical language where possible and appropriate.As a key member of the Finance Data Office and reporting to the Finance Data Services and Integration Senior Manager, this role will have the following responsibilities and play a critical role in the delivery of the data transformation across GBS and Finance.•Manage the prioritisation of use cases from across Finance sub-entities, ensuring clarity of requirements and benefits case•Control the design of data structures, applications and visualisations required to enable the delivery of prioritised use cases, including the definition of: Common data model for Finance Data taxonomy for Finance

Required data transformation processes to enable common data model delivery •Contribute to the assessment of external best practices and ensure the application of relevant learnings within the Finance Data Office•Support Finance stakeholders in development of clear requirements for data-enabled use cases•Lead user testing and data validation activities to ensure delivery of business requirements and completeness / accuracy of data •Support data governance work, providing guidance re policy, processes and ownership structures•Support key data owners / stakeholders re the future code set design for key reporting processes, such as group Arc, Tax and PPMThe Finance Data Services and Integration Manager role is expected to evolve as the impact of the ERP strategy becomes clear and is likely to play an active role in enabling the future state Finance Data strategy.Strategy, Frameworks & Methodology: Responsible for modelling-related frameworks, methods and work products and the overall strategic approach to drive value from modelling. Identify optimum sourcing & integration strategy ensuring clarity of data requirements.•Works with source systems experts to understand data structures and tables•Manages, defines and maintains data modelling related work products. Ensures an accurate representation of the source systems •Will provide oversight to the business to deliver future data management needs which inform tools decision trees for integrationData Collaboration: Collaborate with other areas of data governance to determine optimum approach for data preparation and associated systemic cleaning•Works with I&E (IT colleagues) to create a strategic architecture blueprint for integration across the bp business•Works with data quality community to drive logical quality related transformations as data is processed•Provisions data to enable strategic analytical questions to be answered which improves efficiency (e.g. bottlenecks in master data processes) or control adequacy (e.g. monitoring changes relating to bank accounts)Business Information Model: Manage the data model as part of a formal Design Authority providing governance & oversight, contributes to the upkeep of the data catalogue / data dictionary•Delivers modelling strategies which are optimized for read & write, curated reusable store as well as responsive analytics constructs•Ensures interlink through layers of the data model (concept, business to physical)

Model Delivery: Creates physical models which support delivery of analytics-ready data packets for exploitation in a data science setting•Designs data structures which deliver optimal performance for speed of analytic responseData Catalogue: Manages the record keeping which determines ‘best version of truth’ and completeness of definitions and quality characteristics•Ensures maximum re-use of data through identification of common data items across multiple initiatives linking them to pre-exiting data repositoriesProject Delivery: Directs colleagues and manages the delivery of data modelling activities•Educates key stakeholders on the broader role of the data model and data integration framework on how it can be used most effectively across a data portfolio•Engages with IT to avoid a disconnect between a business view of data and the physical view of data structures and application data tables•Inputs into the data warehouse design including the definition of layers, modelling approach for each and their acceptable use•Takes accountability for the sign-off of data models produced by projects, ensuring they are aligned to the enterprise data model and data architecture principles•Guidance on resource management of the modelling team including understanding current and pipeline, aligning tasks to the overall team objectives and prioritizing accordingly

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:•

Formal qualifications constituting university degrees, examination certificates that confirm a level of educational attainment or licenses.•Membership of a technical or professional body that has confirmed an individual has reached a level of capability within a technical or professional field (usually but not necessarily obtained through examinations) or Formal certification that they can undertake specialist work or processes e.g. PMI.Bachelor's Degree in Accounting, Finance or Business or recognized accountingqualification or equivalent experience A relevant data modelling certification, Architecture certification (e.g. TOGAF)

Experience of leading a multidisciplinary team including business & technical Stakeholders•Understanding of technical delivery of data & relevant infrastructure (Azure / AWS preferred)•Determined, resilient individual able to proactively solve issues and challenges to achieve delivery•Strong team lead with ability to manage and effectively communicate and collaborate in a global multicultural environment•Proven ability to collaborate and lead with subject matter experts across the technology landscape to develop data & analytical solutions to meet current and future needs•Demonstrable experience in articulating business value that can be delivered through data & analytics solutions, and a track record of leading and executing projects working with senior stakeholders•Core systems experience incl. SAP, iBPM, Oracle, Informatica•8-10 years+ Enterprise Data Modelling across all layers•Technology, frameworks & accelerators (ERWIN / Sparks / Zachman / Industry data models)•Catalogue & metadata management•Data ownership, stewardship & governance•Relevant project / change methodology•Experience across both operational and analytical settings

Desirable criteria are those that may enable the candidate to perform better & qualifications or require a shorter familiarization period. During the selection process evidence should be sought to gain an understanding of the extent to which candidates who satisfied the minimum criteria demonstrate the desired criteria for the role. This evidence will then allow differentiation between the candidates and form the basis for selection.

Knowledge of SQL•Knowledge of PowerBI•Snowflake/ AWS knowledge (nice to have).•Up-to-date technical knowledge by attending educational workshops, conferences, reviewing publications•Variety of integration methods including ETL, virtualization, semantic, FTP and SOA (etc.) both in batch and near real time•Data analysis, profiling & discovery•Requirements engineering•Testing techniques



