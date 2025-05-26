Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Let me tell you about the role

As a Data Specialist will work alongside business experts to define, implement, and carry out data standards and quality. You use your expertise in petro-technical applications to effectively address data challenges and demonstrating your in-depth domain knowledge, you will ensure the integrity of data critical to safety and business operations. The role involves working with data engineers, data stewards, data analysts and scientists to optimize data workflows and enhance overall data accessibility and usability.

What you will deliver

Collaborate with business experts to define, implement, and enforce data standards and quality rules. Work is to be prioritised based on maintaining integrity of safety and business critical data.

Applying data governance and master data management in data domain – co-developing this with the SMEs in domains such as engineering, reliability, maintenance and facilities in order to support safe and efficient operations in the business domain.

Responsible for compliance with regulations, standards and codes of good practice relating to domain data, document and models management, assurance, and data protection.

Monitoring, reporting and driving data quality, including raising issues either for acceptance of thresholds or required remediations

Crafting, remediating and maintaining business glossaries and data definitions; working with the wider data team to ensure data is catalogued in a business accessible way

Work as part of a cross-disciplinary team, collaborating with data managers, analysts, engineers, and business stakeholders.

Mentor and guide junior data specialists, data stewards and data analysts.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Essential:

Bachelor’s degree in a STEM area or equivalent experience

Experience with Realtime facility telemetry and industrial data platforms

Hands on experience in AVEVA PI portfolio including AVEVA PI Vision

Experience with SCADA systems

Knowledge and understanding of handling piping and instrumentation diagrams

Solid understanding of oil and gas process equipment (separators, valves, heat exchanges, pumps, produced water system, glycol system, distillation)

demonstrated ability in stewardship of datasets within an operating Oil & Gas organisation or asset-intensive industry

Solid understanding of business work processes and ability to translate business needs into data-driven solutions.

Good interpersonal skills with the ability to communicate complex data concepts to non-technical partners.

Desired:

Experience with Palantir Foundry

Experience working with both business and technical teams, acting as a link between work process and driving value from data

Familiarity with cloud data platforms (AWS, Azure, or GCP).

Experience with data governance tools (e.g., Collibra, Alation, Informatica).

Proficiency in SQL and ability to work with large datasets.

About bp

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.