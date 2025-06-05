Entity:Technology
IT&S Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Work location Pune
Being part of a digital delivery data group supporting Realtime data for our Solutions group, you will apply your domain knowledge and familiarity with domain data processes to support the organisation. The data team provides daily operational data management, data engineering and analytics support to this organisation across a broad range of activity
The Data Steward applies practitioner level knowledge of a business domain to curate and validate accuracy, security and referential integrity of data required to drive compliance, safety and business critical decision making. They are responsible for implementing technical changes and controls across systems of record and communicating planned changes to the data owners. They are responsible for implementing the data requirements to populate systems of record and transpose data between package software, including Input quality checks on received data and providing technical insights into creating, remediating and maintaining data definitions.
What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)
Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.