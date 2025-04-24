Demand Partnership and Readiness Manager, bp Pulse China

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Key Accountabilities

1. Demand Partner Development and Execution

- Establish, negotiate, and maintain demand partnerships to drive demand growth for the business.

- Secure key agreements with demand partners and lead day-to-day communication to ensure smooth collaboration.

- Lead all aspects of daily operations of roaming platforms, including policy implementation, promotional campaign coordination, and strategy optimization.

- Foster long-term, mutually beneficial relationships with partners (incl. OEMs) through regular engagement and performance reviews.



2. Operational Readiness

- Site and Platform Ecosystem Alignment

- Conduct comprehensive due diligence including government compliance mapping and technical gap analysis against 8 core platform capabilities, driving migration plan optimization with 95% risk mitigation

- Architect multi-stakeholder integration activities bridging bp pulse platform and project components (e.g. smart toll gates, ground locks, municipal surveillance APIs), achieving targeted operation status

- Charging Hub Deployment Lifecycle Management, Implement E2E readiness control tower covering:

Pre-Launch Assurance

Develop and implement standardized onboarding workflows for new site onboarding check, reducing potential risk of site launch delay due to orchestrated efforts, incl. but not limited to:

Contract-risk matrix validation

Insurance readiness

Power account migration plan and timeline

Government platform compliance readiness

Roaming support, joint promotion program and readiness

Price setting and ramp up plan

Maintenance coverage

Field crew onboarding



3. Demand Partner Sales Optimization

- Roaming strategy and partner selection

- Conduct comprehensive by city survey on roaming partner landscape and by site with the aim to identify the best profitability choice for bp pulse site for DBMK

- Joint promotion program optimization

- Monthly engagement with roaming partner and provide actionable insight for operation to select the best program aiming at maximization profitability

- Demand partner profitability uplifting

- OEM partnership program deploying and operation overseeing plus profitability maximization

Job Holder Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in business administration or a related field.

5+ years of experience in partnership management, business development, or operations, preferably in EV charging, energy, or mobility industries.

Shown success in negotiating and leading high-value partnerships with external platforms or partners.

Strong operational attitude with experience in operation excellence, competitor analysis, and profit optimization.

Excellent project management skills, with the ability to coordinate multiple teams and priorities in a fast-paced environment.

Proficiency in CRM tools, data analytics platforms, and roaming/partnership management systems.

Outstanding communication, negotiation, and relationship-building skills in English and Mandarin.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

