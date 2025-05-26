Demand Planner

Entity:Customers & Products
Let me tell you about the role :
Our Demand Planners play a key role in ensuring we generate a demand plan for our regional markets), and in supporting the local Sales & Operations Planning (S&OP) process, bringing together our customer requirements and assumptions through close collaboration with Sales teams.
By using our Global Planning Digital tool, Demand Planners lead the demand plan for system-generated and cleansed statistical model and add in appropriate Intelligence from Sales and Marketing teams. This includes detailed analysis of key data, insights and assumptions, and by collaborating with local Sales teams, they adjust the plan to reflect our customer genuine realistic unconstrained demand.
This position requires validated demand planning experience, combining statistical modelling skills with our digital planning tool and the ability to develop positive and collaborative working relationships with Sales and Marketing in the markets to create a robust Demand Plan.
Why join us?
· At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!
· We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is not available for remote working
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.