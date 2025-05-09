Job summary

Customers & Products



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally redefining what we do, so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world become net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

Join our Team and advance your career as Demand Planning Manager North Africa!

This role is for Egyptian nationalities only. We would like to encourage candidates of all genders to apply.

In this role you will (be):

Lead and manage robust, high quality demand planning and demand control processes across the region, driving continuous improvement in forecasting accuracy and forecasting bias.

Drive demand consensus sessions with Sales Management and supply chain managers to assure required business intelligence input into the demand planning process and plan

Overlooks accurate usage of planning tools as well as maintaining up to date data

Guard correctness of active stock-keeping unit (SKU) portfolio in planning

Follow Sales and operations planning (S&OP) operating model principles with demand data, KPI’s and V&O values

Support and monitor stat forecasting team and results for the region

Work closely with marketing and New product introduction (NPI) project team to include promotional activities and new launches into demand cycles

Supervise inventory performance measurements and make recommendations to reduce excess&SLOB stock and minimize stockouts

Prepare and issue reporting

Supporting and advising demand analysts with the right market trends and insights

You will need to be successful in:

Proficiency in English

Bachelor degree in Business economics, Supply Chain or equivalent

Around 10 years of total proven experience

Min. 3 years of experience in similar business with demand planning, forecasting and mature S&OP operating models

Familiar with collaborative demand planning and forecasting methods and modern planning tools

Very good Planning skills and Familiarity with demand planning and forecasting software, ERP systems, and relevant tools for demand forecasting and inventory management

Proficiency in big data and analytics and Strong attention to detail i.e analyze historical sales data, market trends, and other relevant information to inform demand forecasts

Business sense to challenge and influence key stakeholders to ensure alignment with demand plans and resolve issues

High level in networking, collaborative working with cross-functional teams, including sales, marketing, supply chain, and finance.

Excellent interpersonal skills

Proficient use of MS office

We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Analytical Method, Analytical Skills, Analytical Thinking, Analytical Tools, Data Forecasting, Data Management, Demand Forecasting, Demand Planning, Forecasting, Integrated Business Planning (IBP), Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP), SAP Integrated Business Planning (IBP), Statistical Forecasting, Strategic Thinking, Supply Chain, Supply Chain Operations



