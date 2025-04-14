Demand Planning Manager

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Purpose

Drive the end-to-end S&OP and S&OE process in China PU, including marketing review, demand planning, supply planning, and financial reconciliation, etc.

Orchestrate and drive the S&OP process to managing the schedule, tracking process activity status, reporting adoption and driving Continuous Improvement

Lead the S&OE process to monitor demand evolution vs forecast and ensure that there is a structured discussion with supply planning to enhance customer service at optimal inventory and cost

Key Accountabilities:

Develop, implement, and manage the monthly S&OP process to ensure alignment between demand forecasts, production plans, and inventory levels for 24 months rolling horizon

Lead and facilitate the end-to-end S&OP process consisting with consolidating input from Sales and Marketing review, Preparing forecast, hold consensus & demand review, assessing supply chain impacts, holding supply review, holding PU management business review, and delivering agreed plan, etc.

Facilitate cross-functional collaboration between Sales, Marketing, Finance, and GSC to gather input and insights for whole S&OP processes

Lead the resolution of key supply-demand/service-cost issues, and develop the trade-off solution between supply demand/service balance and associated cost, and drive alignment between GSC, Sales and Marketing and Finance, etc.

Lead the weekly S&OE process to balance demand and supply issue with 3 months rolling horizon by

Reviewing forecast consumption and sales vs forecast to make informed decisions on expected demand changes

Review manufacturing and supply performance against plans to make informed decisions and expected supply changes.

Review all inventory risks and potential customer service impacts and align on priorities where necessary

Review the S&OP plan and discuss course-correcting actions in case of deviations.

Ensure issues are resolved quickly and effectively to avoid escalation

Develop & maintain key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure effectiveness and drive action for improvement within the S&OP and S&OE process and supply chain performance.

Leverage digital tool (Kinaxis) to analyze demand and supply data, and drive for improvement

Drive continuous improvement initiatives within the S&OP and S&OE process and supply chain operations to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and increase customer satisfaction

Support to drive inter-unit supply review with other countries planning teams to manage the supply issues, improve forecast accuracy, shorten lead time, optimize supply source and support SLOB transfer among the GSC network.

Requirements:

Education

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in business, supply chain management, operation research, or a related field

Experience

Minimal 7 years of experience in Supply Chain (Demand Planning, Supply Planning, and Inventory Planning in an environment of both manufactured and sourced finished goods) and/or related supply chain management including design, implementation, and execution of S&OP related processes

In-deep understanding of advanced planning optimization platform

Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to convey complex information to diverse audiences.

Self-directed and highly motivated team player with solid organizational capabilities

Flexibility in thinking and pragmatic problem-solving skills.

Ability to interact and work with a variety of local and global stakeholders.

With exceptional communication and stakeholder management, serve as owner and/or leader to manage assigned project

APICS certification preferred

Fluent in Chinese and English, both written and spoken

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.